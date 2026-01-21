Ferris High School grad formally sworn in on Washington Supreme Court

As current and former colleagues of newly appointed Washington Supreme Court Justice Colleen Melody spoke during her swearing-in ceremony on Wednesday, they came to the same conclusion: she was among the most skilled legal minds with whom they ever have worked .

Gov. Bob Ferguson, who hired Melody to establish and run the Civil Rights Division inside the Attorney General’s office, told those seated inside the Temple of Justice that anyone who had spent five minutes with Melody knows “will be an outstanding Justice.” Retired Justice Mary Yu, who previously held the position Melody has , told the audience she “couldn’t agree more with the selection.”

Attorney General Nick Brown, who assumed the role last year, said, “It was made plain to me very early on that Colleen was the single best lawyer in the Attorney General’s Office.”

While her new role will require a different approach to the law, the Spokane native and graduate of Ferris High School and the University of Washington Law School, told the audience she sought the appointment “because I believe so strongly that in all moments, but maybe particularly in this moment, Washingtonians deserve judges that will serve with integrity and humility and a deep respect for Washington’s independent role as a sovereign state in our constitutional system.”

“I promise to listen and to work hard. I promise to treat everyone who comes before this court with fairness and respect,” Melody said. “I promise to follow the rule of law. And I promise to honor the longstanding values that make Washington the best place in the entire country to live.”

Melody, 43, who assumed her seat at the beginning of the year, previously served as the division chief for the Wing Luke Civil Rights Division in the Office of the Attorney General, a department the governor established during his time as the attorney general.

She is the newest member of the nine-member court tasked with interpreting laws adopted by the Legislature, hearing appeals from lower courts and upholding the state and federal constitutions. Members serve six-year terms, and once on the court, typically enjoy strong records of re-election.

When she began her term, Melody officially became the 100th justice in the history of the state Supreme Court.

“As a lawyer, I naturally have deep respect for our Supreme Court. When I was in law school, I would have laughed if someone told me that someday I’d have the responsibility and the opportunity to select a member of this court,” Ferguson said. “I want to thank Justice Melody for making that selection an easy one.”