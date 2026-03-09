Gov. Bob Ferguson appoints seasoned litigator to state Supreme Court

OLYMPIA – Gov. Bob Ferguson has again appointed a familiar and experienced litigator with no previous judicial experience to the state Supreme Court.

During a ceremony inside the Temple of Justice on Monday, Ferguson announced that he had tapped Theo Angelis to fill a vacancy on the state Supreme Court. Angelis will fill the seat vacated by Barbara Madsen, who announced her retirement earlier this year, and will formally assume the role on April 3.

“Theo is, in short, a very talented, accomplished lawyer who is also, just as importantly, humble, kind and generous,” Ferguson said Monday.

The nine-member court is tasked with interpreting laws adopted by the Legislature, hearing appeals from lower courts and upholding the state and federal constitutions. Members serve six-year terms, and once on the court, typically enjoy strong records of re-election.

By law, those appointed to the court fill the role until a special election can be held to determine who will serve the remainder of the term.

Angelis serves as a partner at K&L Gates, focusing on appellate work, intellectual property litigation and general litigation. Angelis graduated from Claremont McKenna College, the London School of Economics, Oxford University, and Yale Law School. Angelis clerked on the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals.

“His colleagues praise his legal expertise, humility and integrity,” Ferguson said. “Even opposing counsel who faced him in court describe Theo as ‘the smartest lawyer I’ve ever faced,’ and a decent, honorable person. He will serve the people of Washington well on our highest court.”

Angelis has also worked with Kids In Need of Defense, an organization that represents children in immigration court. Angelis has received an array of awards including the Northwest Immigrant Rights Project’s Amicus Award, the King County Bar Association’s Mentor of the Year Award, the Kids in Need of Defense Founder’s Award and St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church’s Citizen of the Year Award.

“When it comes to his qualifications, you don’t need to take my word for it,” Ferguson said. “Theo’s outstanding resume, accomplishments and body of work throughout his career speak for themselves.”

He will be the first justice of Middle Eastern descent on the state Supreme Court, according to the governor’s office. Angelis’ maternal grandparents were refugees from Turkey.

“When I chose the law as my calling, I promised myself that I would always focus on how to use the law to help those in need,” Angelis said. “Throughout my career, I have worked to promote access to the courts and a genuine commitment to the rule of law. Thank you to Gov. Ferguson for the opportunity to continue my service on our state’s highest court, and thank you to Justice Madsen for your pioneering work making the courts more equitable for all Washingtonians.”

Ferguson worked with Angelis early in his career at K&L Gates, and said he knew the soon-to-be-justice “a little bit.” The governor said the pair served in the same department for about two years and worked on one or two cases together.

“It didn’t take long for me, at that time, working with Theo on those cases to realize what a brilliant legal mind he has,” Ferguson said. “And that was obvious to anybody who worked with him in any capacity at the law firm.”

Angelis donated $2,100 to Ferguson’s gubernatorial campaign ahead of the primary and general elections in 2024, according to the Public Disclosure Commission.

Last year, Ferguson appointed Colleen Melody, who previously served as the division chief for the Wing Luke Civil Rights Division in the Office of the Attorney General, to fill a role on the court. Like Angelis, Melody did not have previous judicial experience prior to his appointment to the court.

Angelis said Monday there will be “a lot to learn,” though he is confident in the mentorship and aid of his seatmates.

Ferguson said Monday he thinks courts operate best when they are composed of justices from a “range of backgrounds.”

“I don’t think I’d want a Supreme Court where, frankly, every justice had been a judge in the past, or no judge had been a judge,” Ferguson said. “I think having a range of backgrounds, I think, is important.”

The court will lose another Justice later this year following the retirement of Justice Charles Johnson. Under state law, justices cannot serve past the age of 75, and must retire at the end of the year in which they do. Johnson will celebrate his 75th birthday next week. The November ballot also will include a race to fill an open seat on the bench.

Justice Raquel Montoya-Lewis, the first Native American elected statewide in Washington’s history, previously announced she would not seek re-election for a second term on the court. Her term will end at the end of this year.

“It’s both a sad time for me, losing some colleagues who I have served with my entire career,” Chief Justice Debra Stephens said. “But also an exciting time in the life of the court.”