Legislator to introduce resolution honoring late coach after Colfax basketball championship

A perfect resolution to cap off a perfect season.

Rep. Joe Schmick, R-Colfax, will introduce a resolution honoring the Colfax Bulldogs boys basketball team’s undefeated season, a state title and the death of head coach Reece Jenkin.

“This team didn’t just win a championship,” Schmick said. “They showed the entire state what resilience, character and community support look like. In a small town like Colfax, people rally around each other in difficult times, and this season showed the very best of that.”

David Cofer, who joined the team’s staff as an assistant coach after Jenkin’s initial diagnosis in December, said he was proud a small town like Colfax could be honored at a state level. Cofer also coaches the football team at the school.

“We’re really honored,” he said. “It’s cool to see that recognition at that level. I think that’s a huge honor for what these boys accomplished.”

He added he only found out Sunday about the resolution, the day after the State 2B championship win.

The Bulldogs’ no-loss season came amid their head coach’s battle with pancreatic cancer. Jenkin died Feb. 27 at age 45, leaving behind his wife and three children. Jenkin coached the team for more than 20 years, logging more than 300 victories.

“Being a small-town coach is, is hard, because everybody knows everybody,” Schmick said. “I think he’s done it well.”