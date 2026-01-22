On the air
Friday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
2:30 p.m.: Saint Louis at St. Bonaventure ESPN2
3 p.m.: Indiana at Rutgers FS1
4 p.m.: UMass at Buffalo CBS Sports
5 p.m.: Ohio State at Michigan Fox 28
5 p.m.: Marquette at Butler FS1
5 p.m.: Akron at Ohio ESPNU
7 p.m.: Utah State at Colorado State FS1
Basketball, high school
5:30 p.m.: Central Valley at Gonzaga Prep girls SWX
7 p.m.: Central Valley at Gonzaga Prep boys SWX
Basketball, Unrivaled
4:30 p.m.: Rose at Mist TNT/truTV
5:45 p.m.: Vinyl at Phantom TNT/truTV
Golf
1 p.m.: PGA: The American Express Golf
4 p.m.: Champions: Mitsubishi Electric Championship Golf
11 p.m.: DP World: Dubai Desert Classic Golf
Hockey, NHL
4 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Chicago ESPN
7 p.m.: Anaheim at Seattle ESPN+ / Quest 22.2
Hockey, WHL
7 p.m.: Spokane at Penticton Victory+
Tennis
6 p.m.: Australian Open ESPN2
Winter sports
6:30 p.m.: X Games Aspen ESPN
Friday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, high school boys
7 p.m.: Central Valley at Gonzaga Prep 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
10:30 a.m.: IMSA SportsCar Championship at Daytona NBC
Basketball, college men
9 a.m.: Wake Forest at Duke KSKN
9 a.m.: Nebraska at Minnesota FS1
9 a.m.: Maryland at Michigan State CBS
9 a.m.: North Carolina at Virginia ESPN2
9 a.m.: NC State at Pittsburgh ESPNU
9 a.m.: Ole Miss at Kentucky ESPN
9:30 a.m.: Villanova at UConn Fox 28
9:30 a.m.: Georgetown at Providence TNT
10:30 a.m.: Army at Navy CBS Sports
11 a.m.: West Virginia at Arizona CBS
11 a.m.: Yale at Pennsylvania ESPN2
11 a.m.: Chattanooga at Samford ESPNU
11 a.m.: Oklahoma at Missouri ESPN
11:15 a.m.: Virginia Tech at Louisville KSKN
11:30 a.m.: St. John’s at Xavier TNT
Noon: Illinois at Purdue Fox 28
Noon: Richmond at George Washington USA
1 p.m.: Iowa State at Oklahoma State NBC Sports
1 p.m.: Auburn at Florida ESPN
1 p.m.: Murray State at Northern Iowa CBS Sports
1 p.m.: Memphis at Wichita State ESPN2
1 p.m.: Jackson State at Bethune-Cookman ESPNU
1 p.m.: San Diego State at UNLV CBS
2 p.m.: VCU at Davidson USA
2 p.m.: Seton Hall at DePaul truTV
2 p.m.: Portland State at Idaho ESPN+
2 p.m.: Sacramento State at Eastern Washington ESPN+
2:30 p.m.: Utah at BYU Fox 28
3 p.m.: Pepperdine at Washington State ESPN+
3 p.m.: Morgan State at Howard ESPNU
3 p.m.: Dayton at Saint Joseph’s CBS Sports
3 p.m.: TCU at Baylor ESPN2
3 p.m.: Northwestern at UCLA FS1
3:30 p.m.: Houston at Texas Tech ESPN
5 p.m.: San Francisco at Gonzaga CBS Sports
5 p.m.: Kansas at Kansas State Fox 28
5 p.m.: Nevada at New Mexico FS1
5:30 p.m.: Tennessee at Alabama ESPN
7 p.m.: Cincinnati at Arizona State CBS Sports
Basketball, college women
8 a.m.: Army at Navy CBS Sports
11 a.m.: Villanova at St. John’s FS1
1 p.m.: Arizona at Iowa State FS1
2 p.m.: Idaho at Portland State ESPN+
2 p.m.: Eastern Washington at Sacramento State ESPN+
Basketball, NBA
Noon: New York at Philadelphia ABC
2:30 p.m.: Golden State at Minnesota ABC
5:30 p.m.: Los Angeles Lakers at Dallas ABC
Basketball, Unrivaled
4:30 p.m.: Breeze at Lunar Owls truTV
5:45 p.m.: Laces at Hive truTV
Golf
10 a.m.: PGA: The American Express NBC
4 p.m.: Champions: Mitsubishi Electric Championship Golf
11 p.m.: DP World Tour: Dubai Desert Classic Golf
Hockey, NHL
4 p.m.: Montreal at Boston NHL Network
Hockey, WHL
6:05 p.m.: Kamloops at Spokane Victory+
Horse racing
1:30 p.m.: Pegasus World Cup NBC
Soccer, EPL
4:30 a.m.: Sunderland at West Ham United USA
7 a.m.: Tottenham Hotspur at Burnley USA
7 a.m.: Wolverhampton at Manchester City NBC Sports
9:30 a.m.: Liverpool at AFC Bournemouth USA
Tennis
4 p.m.: Australian Open ESPN2
Track and field
11:30 a.m.: New Balance Indoor Grand Prix NBC
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men
2 p.m.: Sacramento St. at Eastern Wash. 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Pepperdine at Washington State 920-AM / 100.7-FM
5 p.m.: San Francisco at Gonzaga 590-AM / 96.1-FM
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
9 a.m.: IMSA SportsCar Championship NBC
Basketball, college men
10 a.m.: FAU at USF ESPN2
Noon: Oregon at Washington Peacock
Basketball, college women
9 a.m.: VCU at Davidson CBS Sports
10 a.m.: Kansas State at Kansas FS1
11 a.m.: Richmond at George Mason ESPNU
11 a.m.: Rhode Island at Dayton CBS Sports
11 a.m.: Syracuse at North Carolina KSKN
Noon: Vanderbilt at South Carolina ESPN
1 p.m.: Bowling Green at UMass CBS Sports
Basketball, NBA G League
1 p.m.: Austin Spurs at Valley Suns NBA TV
Basketball, Unrivaled
10 a.m.: Mist at Vinyl truTV
11:15 a.m.: Rose at Phantom truTV
Football, NFL playoffs
Noon: AFC championship: New England at Denver CBS
3:30 p.m.: NFC championship: L.A. Rams at Seattle Fox 28
Golf
1 p.m.: PGA: The American Express Golf
Gymnastics, college
2 p.m.: Utah at Iowa State ESPN
Gymnastics, college
10:30 a.m.: Colorado at Toronto NHL Network
Noon: New Jersey at Seattle KSKN
4 p.m.: Florida at Chicago NHL Network
Horse racing
Noon: America's Day at the Races FS1
Soccer, club men
6 a.m.: EPL: Aston Villa at Newcastle United NBC Sports
7 a.m.: Scottish Premiership: Celtic at Hearts CBS Sports
8:30 a.m.: EPL: Manchester United at Arsenal NBC Sports
Tennis
4 p.m.: Australian Open ESPN2
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Football, NFL playoffs
Noon: AFC: New England at Denver 700-AM/92.5-FM
3:30 p.m.: NFC: L.A. Rams at Seattle 700-AM/94.5-FM
