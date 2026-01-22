The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review
Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Current Temperature
23°F
Current Conditions
Clear sky
View complete weather report

Color Scheme

Subscribe now

On the air

Friday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

2:30 p.m.: Saint Louis at St. Bonaventure ESPN2

3 p.m.: Indiana at Rutgers FS1

4 p.m.: UMass at Buffalo CBS Sports

5 p.m.: Ohio State at Michigan Fox 28

5 p.m.: Marquette at Butler FS1

5 p.m.: Akron at Ohio ESPNU

7 p.m.: Utah State at Colorado State FS1

Basketball, high school

5:30 p.m.: Central Valley at Gonzaga Prep girls SWX

7 p.m.: Central Valley at Gonzaga Prep boys SWX

Basketball, Unrivaled

4:30 p.m.: Rose at Mist TNT/truTV

5:45 p.m.: Vinyl at Phantom TNT/truTV

Golf

1 p.m.: PGA: The American Express Golf

4 p.m.: Champions: Mitsubishi Electric Championship Golf

11 p.m.: DP World: Dubai Desert Classic Golf

Hockey, NHL

4 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Chicago ESPN

7 p.m.: Anaheim at Seattle ESPN+ / Quest 22.2

Hockey, WHL

7 p.m.: Spokane at Penticton Victory+

Tennis

6 p.m.: Australian Open ESPN2

Winter sports

6:30 p.m.: X Games Aspen ESPN

Friday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, high school boys

7 p.m.: Central Valley at Gonzaga Prep 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

10:30 a.m.: IMSA SportsCar Championship at Daytona NBC

Basketball, college men

9 a.m.: Wake Forest at Duke KSKN

9 a.m.: Nebraska at Minnesota FS1

9 a.m.: Maryland at Michigan State CBS

9 a.m.: North Carolina at Virginia ESPN2

9 a.m.: NC State at Pittsburgh ESPNU

9 a.m.: Ole Miss at Kentucky ESPN

9:30 a.m.: Villanova at UConn Fox 28

9:30 a.m.: Georgetown at Providence TNT

10:30 a.m.: Army at Navy CBS Sports

11 a.m.: West Virginia at Arizona CBS

11 a.m.: Yale at Pennsylvania ESPN2

11 a.m.: Chattanooga at Samford ESPNU

11 a.m.: Oklahoma at Missouri ESPN

11:15 a.m.: Virginia Tech at Louisville KSKN

11:30 a.m.: St. John’s at Xavier TNT

Noon: Illinois at Purdue Fox 28

Noon: Richmond at George Washington USA

1 p.m.: Iowa State at Oklahoma State NBC Sports

1 p.m.: Auburn at Florida ESPN

1 p.m.: Murray State at Northern Iowa CBS Sports

1 p.m.: Memphis at Wichita State ESPN2

1 p.m.: Jackson State at Bethune-Cookman ESPNU

1 p.m.: San Diego State at UNLV CBS

2 p.m.: VCU at Davidson USA

2 p.m.: Seton Hall at DePaul truTV

2 p.m.: Portland State at Idaho ESPN+

2 p.m.: Sacramento State at Eastern Washington ESPN+

2:30 p.m.: Utah at BYU Fox 28

3 p.m.: Pepperdine at Washington State ESPN+

3 p.m.: Morgan State at Howard ESPNU

3 p.m.: Dayton at Saint Joseph’s CBS Sports

3 p.m.: TCU at Baylor ESPN2

3 p.m.: Northwestern at UCLA FS1

3:30 p.m.: Houston at Texas Tech ESPN

5 p.m.: San Francisco at Gonzaga CBS Sports

5 p.m.: Kansas at Kansas State Fox 28

5 p.m.: Nevada at New Mexico FS1

5:30 p.m.: Tennessee at Alabama ESPN

7 p.m.: Cincinnati at Arizona State CBS Sports

Basketball, college women

8 a.m.: Army at Navy CBS Sports

11 a.m.: Villanova at St. John’s FS1

1 p.m.: Arizona at Iowa State FS1

2 p.m.: Idaho at Portland State ESPN+

2 p.m.: Eastern Washington at Sacramento State ESPN+

Basketball, NBA

Noon: New York at Philadelphia ABC

2:30 p.m.: Golden State at Minnesota ABC

5:30 p.m.: Los Angeles Lakers at Dallas ABC

Basketball, Unrivaled

4:30 p.m.: Breeze at Lunar Owls truTV

5:45 p.m.: Laces at Hive truTV

Golf

10 a.m.: PGA: The American Express NBC

4 p.m.: Champions: Mitsubishi Electric Championship Golf

11 p.m.: DP World Tour: Dubai Desert Classic Golf

Hockey, NHL

4 p.m.: Montreal at Boston NHL Network

Hockey, WHL

6:05 p.m.: Kamloops at Spokane Victory+

Horse racing

1:30 p.m.: Pegasus World Cup NBC

Soccer, EPL

4:30 a.m.: Sunderland at West Ham United USA

7 a.m.: Tottenham Hotspur at Burnley USA

7 a.m.: Wolverhampton at Manchester City NBC Sports

9:30 a.m.: Liverpool at AFC Bournemouth USA

Tennis

4 p.m.: Australian Open ESPN2

Track and field

11:30 a.m.: New Balance Indoor Grand Prix NBC

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men

2 p.m.: Sacramento St. at Eastern Wash. 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3 p.m.: Pepperdine at Washington State 920-AM / 100.7-FM

5 p.m.: San Francisco at Gonzaga 590-AM / 96.1-FM

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

9 a.m.: IMSA SportsCar Championship NBC

Basketball, college men

10 a.m.: FAU at USF ESPN2

Noon: Oregon at Washington Peacock

Basketball, college women

9 a.m.: VCU at Davidson CBS Sports

10 a.m.: Kansas State at Kansas FS1

11 a.m.: Richmond at George Mason ESPNU

11 a.m.: Rhode Island at Dayton CBS Sports

11 a.m.: Syracuse at North Carolina KSKN

Noon: Vanderbilt at South Carolina ESPN

1 p.m.: Bowling Green at UMass CBS Sports

Basketball, NBA G League

1 p.m.: Austin Spurs at Valley Suns NBA TV

Basketball, Unrivaled

10 a.m.: Mist at Vinyl truTV

11:15 a.m.: Rose at Phantom truTVFootball, NFL playoffs

Noon: AFC championship: New England at Denver CBS

3:30 p.m.: NFC championship: L.A. Rams at Seattle Fox 28

Golf

1 p.m.: PGA: The American Express Golf

Gymnastics, college

2 p.m.: Utah at Iowa State ESPNHockey, NHL

10:30 a.m.: Colorado at Toronto NHL Network

Noon: New Jersey at Seattle KSKN

4 p.m.: Florida at Chicago NHL Network

Horse racing

Noon: America’s Day at the Races FS1Soccer, club men

6 a.m.: EPL: Aston Villa at Newcastle United NBC Sports

7 a.m.: Scottish Premiership: Celtic at Hearts CBS Sports

8:30 a.m.: EPL: Manchester United at Arsenal NBC Sports

Tennis

4 p.m.: Australian Open ESPN2

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Football, NFL playoffs

Noon: AFC: New England at Denver 700-AM/92.5-FM

3:30 p.m.: NFC: L.A. Rams at Seattle 700-AM/94.5-FM

All events subject to change