SpaceX lines up four Wall Street banks for mega 2026 IPO, source says

By Prakhar Srivastava and Echo Wang Reuters

Elon Musk’s space startup SpaceX is lining up four Wall Street banks for leading roles on a potential initial public offering that could rank among the largest market debuts ever, according to a person ‌familiar with the matter.

Bank of America, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan ‌Chase and Morgan Stanley are ‌being considered for senior roles leading the IPO, the person said, cautioning that the company’s plans are subject to market conditions ​and could change.

Reuters had reported ‌last month that ⁠SpaceX was interviewing banks for roles in the IPO and that Morgan ‌Stanley was emerging as a leading contender for a key role, as the bank’s close ties ‌to Musk give it an edge in the decision.

SpaceX’s preparations come as markets brace for potential mega U.S. listings ‌by AI giants ​OpenAI ‌and Anthropic.

Reuters had reported in December that SpaceX was seeking to raise more than $25 billion through an IPO, potentially ‌making it one of the biggest public listings ever globally.

The Financial Times on Thursday was ​the first to report that Bank of America is a contender for a key role in the offering.

Morgan Stanley, Bank of America, Goldman ⁠Sachs and SpaceX did not immediately respond ​to Reuters requests for comment. JPMorgan ⁠Chase declined to comment.