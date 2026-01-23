Colors of Justice: Eighth-graders from Spokane Public Schools visit court, learn about careers in law

Middle school students from around the Spokane area listen to public defender Simon Menso, right, talk about his job at Color of Justice, a day focused on exposing kids to careers in law and justice on Friday at the Spokane County Courthouse. (Jesse Tinsley/THE SPOKESMAN-REVI)

Dozens of eighth-graders filed into the jury room on the third floor of Spokane County Superior Court on Friday, each student taking a seat to listen to local lawyers and judges talk about their jobs.

This is the third year the court has hosted the Colors of Justice, said Judge Jacquelyn High-Edward. All students at the event this year are from Spokane Public Schools and Cusick School District. Each school brought 10 students, who were selected by school counselors or people on the Department of Family and Community Engagement team, said Chauncey Jones, restorative practices and beloved community manager at SPS.

The goal of the event is to show students that they can become a lawyer or a judge if that is their aspiration, High-Edward said.

“I think it’s important, No. 1, to have kids come to a courthouse in a positive manner and be exposed to things that maybe they haven’t been exposed to yet, and to see people who look like them, have a similar background is them doing this,” High-Edward said.

Colors of Justice is also focused on inspiring women and people of color to explore opportunities in law, High-Edward said.

“It’s important to have a diverse judiciary and a diverse bar so that we can make sure that the court system is getting all perspectives when we’re making big decisions,” High-Edward said.

Jones started preparing for the event back in October. He said it’s fitting that the event comes just days after Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

“Representation matters,” Jones said. “I often say you can’t dream in a color you’ve never seen before. For students to be able to see people who look like them, come from diverse backgrounds and can make some connection that says, ‘I can be represented in this space,’ is a good thing.”

“It’s more powerful to fix systems from within,” Jones added. “To be a part of the change that you want to see.”

Two Washington Supreme Court Justices – Salvador Mungia and Colleen Melody – spoke to students at the event.

Mungia, with a mother from Japan and a father from Mexico, talked about his experiences navigating racism growing up in the 1960s and ‘70s.

“As bad as things are now, and they are bad as far as racism goes, it was even worse then,” Mungia said.

Mungia told the students that the most important thing they can do is find something that gives their life meaning, and find a way to make that their career.

“Speaking up on behalf of those who don’t have a voice, giving hope to those who long lost hope, fighting the injustices that others have to endure – that will give you meaning within your life,” Mungia said.

Melody, who was just appointed to the state Supreme Court this month, told students to not shy away from asking people questions about their careers.

“The only way I figured out what it means to be a lawyer was because people were willing to talk to me and I asked a lot of questions,” Melody said.