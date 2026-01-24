Gonzaga’s Jalen Warley showcases versatility in win over San Francisco: ‘Awesome to witness’

Gonzaga guard Jalen Warley drives into the paint against San Francisco guard Tyrone Riley IV during a West Coast Conference game on Saturday at McCarthey Athletic Center. Warley scored a team-high 19 points in the win. (Tyler Tjomsland/The Spokesman-Review)

Jalen Warley is accumulating some unofficial nicknames.

His versatility has led others to refer to him as a problem solver or a Swiss Army knife. Whatever the moniker, Warley’s unique ability to influence outcomes – particularly in a stretch without standout forwards Braden Huff (knee) and Graham Ike (ankle) – at both ends of the court was again on full display in Gonzaga’s 68-66 win over San Francisco on Saturday.

“I just try to play a role by fixing issues,” Warley said. “We have a lot of really talented guys. Especially with our recent injuries, we’ve had to play a lot of different lineups so if I can play the ‘5’ on defense and the ‘1’ on offense, and we can play some really difficult lineups for other people to guard, I’m all for it.”

In his 118th career game – Warley spent three seasons at Florida State and had a short stint at Virginia before transferring to Gonzaga – he logged a career-high 38 minutes against the Dons.

Warley finished with 19 points, four rebounds, two assists, one steal and a fair share of bumps and bruises. The 6-foot-7 Warley played center in GU’s small-ball lineup, defending USF’s frontcourt players. He also guarded point guards, shooting guards, wings and small forwards with the Zags switching on virtually every screen.

Warley was the closest defender in the area when Junjie Wang’s 3-point attempt in the closing seconds was off target to preserve Gonzaga’s closest win of the season.

“Just phenomenal, inspiring, just the epitome of toughness,” Gonzaga coach Mark Few said of the senior. “Giving this team, this program, this town everything, all he’s got. Just awesome to witness first-hand.”

“I’m a huge fan of his,” said San Francisco coach Chris Gerlufsen, sounding like Creighton coach Greg McDermott after his team’s blowout loss to Gonzaga in November. “I always try to give credit to the guys that play the game the way I would want it to be played. He’s a guy who I’d love to have on my team.

“For a guy who’s not a great shooter, he finds a way to impact winning on both sides of the ball. He’s got a great ability to get downhill and can rebound, push. He’s a good decision-maker. He’s just a really good basketball player, regardless of what his shooting numbers say. Just really influences and affects the game on both sides of the ball.”

Warley hit 7 of 10 shots, per usual none from beyond the 3-point line. He hasn’t attempted a 3-pointer this season. He only launched seven 3s in his final season at Florida State. His game offensively is a mix of slashing drives, floaters, cuts, finishing in transition and relentless pursuit of offensive rebounds.

His dribble penetration applies foul pressure on opponents. He’s third on the team in free throw attempts (57). Warley’s form at the free-throw line isn’t textbook but hit 5 of 7 against the Dons and he’s at 64.9% for the season.

“Credit to ‘Snacks’ (GU assistant coach Zach Norvell),” Warley said. “When I was here last year redshirting, we had a lot of different ideas and tried a lot of different forms and we landed on that one. Just trying to get the ball to my pocket as clean as possible and rely on my touch to guide the ball straight. So I would just say a bunch of reps and Snacks’ creativity is how we got there.”

Defensively, Warley defends multiple positions at an elite level and leads the team in steals (39).

“Thirty-eight minutes,” said forward Tyon Grant-Foster, glancing at Warley’s minutes on the stat sheet. “He was effective all 38 of those minutes. I love playing with Jalen. The way he’s able to affect the game on the offensive end, by the way people play him, I don’t think Jalen has shot a 3 all year.”

Warley, seated nearby in the post-game interview session, nodded in agreement.

“But you can’t stop him regardless,” Grant-Foster continued. “The way he’s able to adapt and really conform his game to help us, it’s crazy.”

Added freshman wing Davis Fogle, whose 32 minutes was second behind Warley: “He changes the game every time he’s in there. In the locker room, too, he’s leading us. He’s been kind of a vet for me, helping me out throughout the year. He just does it all.”