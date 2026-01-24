Recap and highlights: No. 8 Zags withstand Dons’ rally to stay unbeaten in WCC

By Theo Lawson The Spokesman-Review

Gonzaga didn’t have a turnover through the first 27 minutes. It took Mark Few’s team nearly that long to make its first 3-pointer on Saturday against San Francisco.

For everything they did well against the Dons, the eighth-ranked Zags had to overcome a number of deficiencies to survive a third straight game without leading scorer Graham Ike.

Senior Jalen Warley scored 19 points, freshman Davis Fogle had 15 and Tyon Grant-Foster chipped in 15 more as Gonzaga held off San Francisco for a 68-66 victory at McCarthey Athletic Center.

The Zags overcame inconsistent shooting from the 3-point line and foul line to pick up their 34th straight win over USF and 36th straight in Spokane dating back to 1989.

Without Ike, who missed his third straight game with right ankle soreness, Gonzaga’s offense struggled in a big way and the Bulldogs finished shooting just 27 of 61 from the field, 3 of 18 from the 3-point line and 11 of 22 from the free throw line.

San Francisco pulled within two points late and had a chance to tie the game or go in front on the final possession, but forward Barry Wang missed a quality look from the left wing, allowing Gonzaga to prevail and stay unbeaten in WCC play.

The Zags led by as many as 14 points with 15 minutes, 14 seconds remaining in the second half, but the Dons, spurred by a season-high 14 3-pointers, closed the deficit and held GU’s offense in check down the stretch.

Legend Smiley made five 3-pointers and paced the Dons with 18 points while Ryan Beasley knocked down four treys and scored 14 points.

Ike will have another week to rest and recover before Gonzaga (21-1, 9-0) takes the floor for the first of two regular-season matchups with Saint Mary’s (19-3, 8-1). Tipoff between the longtime WCC rivals is at 7:30 p.m. and ESPN will carry the live broadcast.

First half

15:42 - GU 6, USF 0: Gonzaga has locked down on defense to start the game, forcing a shot clock violation before the media timeout.

13:27 - GU 10, USF 0: The Dons are 0 for 8 from the field.

Davis Fogle has four quick points for GU.

11:18 - GU 14, USF 3: San Francisco finally gets on the board, but GU has stretched its lead to double digits.

Jalen Warley leads with six points.

6:59 - GU 22, USF 15: The Dons have clawed back behind consecutive 3-point makes.

Tyon Grant-Foster is up to eight points for the Zags.

3:31 - GU 26, USF 21: Gonzaga holds a 5-point lead despite not making a 3-pointer yet. The Dons are currently on a 6-0 run.

Halftime

Gonzaga used balanced scoring to take a 36-25 lead into halftime.

Warley leads all scorers with 10 points. Six Zags have made at least one field goal.

San Francisco started down 12-0 before trimming the deficit to six points. Ryan Beasley and Legend Smiley have six points each for the Dons.

Second half

13:58 - GU 50, USF 41: San Francisco has started hot to open the second half, making 5 of 7 field goals.

Fogle is up to 11 points after a breakaway dunk.

12:34 - GU 53, USF 47: San Francisco cuts its deficit to six points after a made 3-pointer by Smiley.

7:27 - GU 60, USF 55: San Francisco continues to inch closer with its 3-point shooting.

Gonzaga has maintained its lead through defense, forcing 14 turnovers.

3:36 - GU 63, USF 57: Gonzaga continues to battle to hold its lead.

Grant-Foster is on his way to the free throw line for a chance at a 3-point play.

Warley has a game-high 19 points.

1:17 - GU 68, USF 63: San Francisco drew as close as three points and now trails by five.

Smiley leads the Dons with 18 points.

0:29 - GU 68, USF 66: The Dons dribble into the frontcourt before calling timeout.

A 3-pointer by Masic Vukasin has the Dons down by only one possession.

Starting 5s

Gonzaga: Braeden Smith, Adam Miller, Emmanuel Innocenti, Jalen Warley, Ismaila Diagne.

San Francisco: Ryan Beasley, Tyrone Riley, Legend Smiley, David Fuchs, Barry Wang.

Pregame

No. 8 Gonzaga will continue life without Braden Huff and Graham Ike against fourth-place San Francisco. The Dons are looking for their first win in Spokane since 1989.

About an hour before tipoff, it was reported that Ike would miss his third consecutive game with right ankle soreness. Huff remains out with a knee injury.

San Francisco (13-8, 5-3 WCC) have been off since Sunday, an 85-80 win at home against Washington State.

The Zags’ (20-1, 8-0) primary target on defense will be guard Ryan Beasley. The veteran guard leads the Dons in scoring with 14.2 points per game.

Game preview

