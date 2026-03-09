Point guards get back on track in Gonzaga’s semifinal win over Beavers

Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Braeden Smith (3) moves the ball into the paint against the Oregon State Beavers during the second half of a WCC Tournament men’s semifinal basketball game on Monday, Mar 9, 2026, at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas, Nev. The Gonzaga Bulldogs won the game 65-56. (Tyler Tjomsland/The Spokesman-Review)

LAS VEGAS – Their numbers didn’t leap off the stat sheet. Then again, not many Gonzaga players’ numbers did aside from Graham Ike’s 24 points and 11 rebounds.

But GU point guards Mario Saint-Supery and Braeden Smith got the job done with their combined effort in a 65-56 victory Monday over Oregon State in the West Coast Conference Tournament semifinals at Orleans Arena.

Nothing flashy, but steady at both ends of the court – nine days after their roughest outing of the season in a 70-59 road loss to Saint Mary’s to close the regular season.

“It was a long nine days so we were eager to get back out there,” Smith said. “We learned from that (Saint Mary’s) game. We’re looking forward to (Tuesday night’s title game) and playing well and winning games.”

The pair combined for 11 points, three rebounds, six assists, five steals and just two turnovers in just over 41 minutes. They had a combined season-low two points, six boards and four assists versus the Gaels.

“I was telling another person that Braeden and me are super close friends,” Saint-Supery said. “We compete for minutes because we play the same position but when he plays great, like today, I’m super happy. When I play great, he’s super happy.

“We try to complement each other.”

They did that against the Beavers with Smith hitting a 3-pointer and adding a layup as GU built its first double-digit lead, 17-6, midway through the first half. Saint-Supery racked up four of the Zags’ eight steals, many of those triggering Gonzaga’s fastbreak.

“I was just trying to be active,” Saint-Supery said. “The best thing we did tonight was the defense. That’s our identity. That is the key for us to feel good, to play good.”

“It makes it easier on offense when you can get some easy looks,” Smith said of Gonzaga’s 16-0 advantage in fastbreak points and 19-10 edge in points off turnovers.

The point guards have had some tough outings, but typically one or both post strong numbers. When the scoring wasn’t there, they’ve often contributed with assists.

The pair had just five points against Arizona State but chipped in seven boards and 10 assists. They had seven points and 13 assists against Michigan.

“They’re always solid,” freshman wing Davis Fogle said. “They lead us so well and put us in position to score.”

Smith, a junior, and the freshman Saint-Supery were part of one of Gonzaga’s better defensive efforts of the season. Oregon State managed just 56 points on 34% shooting.

OSU’s guard line of Josiah Lake II, Isaiah Sy and Dez White combined for 19 points, 14 below their season average. The trio had 48 points and nine 3-pointers in Sunday’s 78-77 win over San Francisco in the quarterfinals.

“They lit us up pretty good on the road in that first matchup,” said Smith, referring to Gonzaga’s 81-61 win in Corvallis in early February. “The guards definitely had time to lock in and make sure we did our job. Credit to E-man (Emmanuel Innocenti), Ace (Miller), Mario and Davis. Everybody did their part.”

The Beavers finished 6 of 25 (24%) on 3s. White, who made six triples against the Dons, was 0 of 6 from distance. Sy and Lake both went 1 of 5.

“It was the game plan,” Saint-Supery said. “We executed very good and that’s the result.”