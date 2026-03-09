Graham Ike, defense leads Gonzaga into WCC Tournament championship | Recap and highlights

LAS VEGAS – Gonzaga has been a participant in every West Coast Conference Tournament championship game since 1998. Any doubts about that streak coming to an end Monday vanished shortly after tipoff at Orleans Arena.
Top-seeded Gonzaga scored the first points of its semifinal against fourth-seeded Oregon State, kept the Beavers off the scoreboard for more than five minutes to open the game and largely enjoyed a stress-free evening in Las Vegas, rolling to a 65-56 victory.
The result sends Gonzaga (28-3) to its 29th straight WCC championship, extending the longest streak in the country. The Zags will play the winner of Monday’s late semifinal between second-seeded Saint Mary’s (27-5) and third-seeded Santa Clara (25-4).
In its 39th and final WCC season, Gonzaga will be playing for its 23rd conference tournament championship. The Zags beat Santa Clara in both regular-season matchups and went 1-1 against the Gaels, losing the regular-season finale in Moraga.
Graham Ike led Gonzaga in scoring for the ninth straight game, totaling 24 points on 10 of 17 shooting. Ike had his 14th double-double of the season, adding 11 rebounds in the game.
The Zags were balanced otherwise, getting nine points from freshman Davis Fogle, eight from Tyon Grant-Foster and seven apiece from Braeden Smith and Adam Miller.
Jalen Warley returned to Gonzaga’s starting lineup after missing the last two games with a quad contusion. The senior wing scored four points and added three rebounds in 22 minutes.
Monday’s semifinal won’t go down as Gonzaga’s finest offensive outing of the year and roughly 2½ minutes passed before point guard Mario Saint-Supery put the Zags on the board with a driving layup.
It took even longer for OSU, which missed its first eight shots from the field and didn’t score until Dez White knocked down a pull-up jumper at the 14-minute, 52-second mark.
The Beavers were contained to single figures for the first 12 minutes of Monday’s game and gave up multiple scoring runs, including a 10-0 first-half run that transformed an 11-6 lead into a 21-6 advantage with under nine minutes to play the opening frame.
OSU, which was contained to nine 2-pointers in an 81-61 loss to Gonzaga last month, opened 0 of 9 from the field and finished 19 of 56 and 6 of 25 from the 3-point line. The Zags finished with a 19-10 advantage in points off turnovers and outscored the Beavers 38-24 in points in the paint.
The Beavers were led in scoring by 6-foot-11 forward Jorge Diaz Graham, who had 12 points on 4 of 7 from the field and 2 of 4 from the 3-point line. Diaz Graham also led OSU with nine rebounds.
Barring a postseason invitation, the Beavers played their final game under 12th-year coach and Ferris High graduate Wayne Tinkle, who was terminated by OSU on Feb. 26.
