How to buy Super Bowl 60 tickets to see Seahawks face Patriots

By Sophia Vesely Seattle Times

Are you a Seattle Seahawks fan who’s thinking about going to Super Bowl LX? Here’s how to make it happen.

The Seahawks defeated the Los Angeles Rams 31-27 in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday at Lumen Field to clinch their first Super Bowl appearance in over a decade and fourth in franchise history.

They will face the AFC-champion New England Patriots at 3:30 p.m. PT on Feb. 8 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.

The Seahawks made back-to-back Super Bowl runs in the 2013 and 2014 seasons, hoisting the franchise’s only Lombardi Trophy in the former year after dominating the Denver Broncos 43-8.

A limited number of verified single tickets have been released and can be purchased at TicketMaster.com, StubHub.com and SeatGeek.com. Prices ranged from over $6,000 to $70,000 for VIP seats as of Sunday afternoon.

The NFL also distributes Super Bowl tickets to the participating teams, who make them available to players’ families and season-ticket holders, among others, for purchase at face value. Seahawks season-ticket holders should be on the lookout for a notification regarding a team-run lottery.

Other Seahawks fans can purchase verified, premium-ticket packages through OnLocationExp.com, the official hospitality provider of the NFL, or by going to OnLocationExp.com/Seahawks. Packages can be just for the day or include hotel stays through an all-inclusive package.

A limited number of non-team-specific Super Bowl ticket packages also are for sale through OnLocationExp.com. These ticket packages start at $7,500 and go up to $35,000. At the most basic level, the ticket package includes a seat for the game, pregame musical entertainment and all-inclusive tailgate fare.

Closer to game time, fans might find more tickets available for verified resale through TicketMaster’s NFL ticket exchange.