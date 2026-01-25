‘It’s our turn now’: Spokane Seahawks fans celebrate NFC championship win

Cole Hameron and Constance Valandra watch the Seahawks’ NFC championship game against the Los Angeles Rams at 24 Taps Burgers & Brews on Sunday in Spokane. (Amanda Sullender / The Spokesman-Review)

Wiping away tears as the Seahawks lifted the trophy, the Seattle Seahawks’ NFC championship victory means “everything” to Constance Valandra.

Best friends, Valandra and Cole Hameron were decked out in their Seahawks jerseys and got front row seats to watch the game at the bar.

It is not an uncommon sight for the staff at 24 Taps Burgers & Brews in downtown Spokane. Both living nearby, the pair stay friends by watching games there.

“We live here basically,” Hameron said with a nod to the bartender.

On Sunday that game happened to be a little more important than usual. Valandra lived in Seattle for 25 years and had been hoping the Seahawks would get back to the Super Bowl by beating the Los Angeles Rams.

“I’m elated! I wish I could be there to see this moment,” she said. “I just know all my friends are off the hook there. They’re losing their mind.”

Cameron Davis stood and jumped with joy as the time ran out in the game’s fourth quarter.

“That’s what we do! That’s what we do,” he screamed at the television while hitting the bar with his palm.

“This is amazing. That was a great game. I have to call my mom,” he said before stepping outside into downtown Spokane.

Amid the screams, football is a way to come together as a community during difficult times, Hameron said.

“It’s a great escape from the political nonsense that’s happening. Just take a night to be together and forget about those things,” he said. “I’ve been a die-hard fan since as long as I can remember so this is everything.”

Going into the game Valandra had doubts the Seahawks would win.

“I was so nervous. The Rams play so well. And it really turned out pretty close,” she said.

Earlier in the night Seahawks fans Lisa Sparks and Adrian Fichtner argued over which team was favored heading into the second half.

“The Seahawks were favored going into the game. Weren’t they? It’s close but they’re ahead – they’re still favored,” Fichtner said.

Sparks was not so sure.

“I don’t know. It’s a lot closer than we want it to be,” she told him.

Sparks had rushed to Brick West Brewing and missed the first quarter.In the midst of the loud screaming at the bar, it was difficult to get her bearings in the tight game between the Seahawks and Rams.

Once convinced by her friend of the Seahawks’ prospects, Sparks said she expects the Seattle team to “go all the way” against the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl.

“I think everybody will be rooting for us this time. No one wants the Patriots to win,” she said. “It’s our turn now.”