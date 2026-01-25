Natasha Lyonne says she has relapsed after years of sobriety

By Brendan Morrow USA Today

After years of sobriety, Natasha Lyonne is opening up about a recent relapse.

The “Poker Face” star, 46, shared the development with her followers on Friday. “Took my relapse public more to come,” she wrote on her verified X account.

Lyonne soon followed up. “Recovery is a lifelong process,” she wrote on X a day later. “Anyone out there struggling, remember you’re not alone.”

She added, “No matter how far down the scales we have gone, we will see how our experience may help another. Keep going, kiddos. Don’t quit before the miracle. Wallpaper your mind with love. Rest is all noise & baloney.”

After a follower praised Lyonne for her openness on the subject, the star wrote that “we need better systems and to end shame.”

The Emmy-nominated “Orange Is the New Black” actress has detailed her struggles with substance abuse in the past.

In 2006, Lyonne went to court-appointed rehab after facing criminal mischief, harassment and trespassing charges stemming from allegations that she threatened to molest a neighbor’s dog during an argument, according to Reuters and the Associated Press. She was previously arrested for a DUI in 2001.

“Spiraling into addiction is really, really scary,” she told Entertainment Weekly in 2012, adding, “I was definitely as good as dead, you know? A lot of people don’t come back. That makes me feel wary, and self-conscious. I wouldn’t want to feel prideful about it.”

Lyonne also told EW that she did “not think I was coming back” with an acting career after her drug and legal issues in the 2000s.

But after earning acclaim for her role as Nicky Nichols on “Orange Is the New Black,” Lyonne told the New York Times in 2016 that she was “basking in the hallucinatory absurdity of how great things had worked out against all odds.”

She also said, “You can take the drugs away, and thankfully that’s been working for me.”

In a 2022 New Yorker profile, Lyonne noted she had not used drugs since going to rehab in 2006.

Lyonne is coming off season two of her murder-mystery series “Poker Face,” which was canceled by Peacock in November. Lyonne and creator Rian Johnson have said they hope to bring the show back for a third season on another network, with Peter Dinklage replacing Lyonne in the lead role.

Lyonne has also recently had roles in Marvel’s “The Fantastic Four: First Steps” and the animated film “The Bad Guys 2.”This article originally appeared on USA Today

USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect