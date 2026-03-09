Jennifer Runyon of ‘Ghostbusters’ and ‘Charles in Charge’ dies at 65

By Theresa Braine New York Daily News

Actress Jennifer Runyon, known for her roles in “Ghostbusters” and sitcom “Charles in Charge,” has died, sources close to her confirmed.

She was 65.

“This past Friday night our beloved Jennifer passed away,” her family confirmed in a Facebook post on her account, obtained by TMZ. “It was a long and arduous journey that ended with her surrounded by her family.”

Friend and fellow actress Erin Murphy said the cause was cancer.

“So sad to share that my friend Jennifer Runyon Corman has passed away after a brief battle with cancer,” the “Bewitched” alum wrote on social media late Sunday. “Some people you just know you’ll be friends with before you even meet. She was a special lady. I’ll miss you Jenn. My thoughts are with your family and beautiful children.”

In the opening scene of 1984’s “Ghostbusters” Runyon played a college student being given an ESP test by Bill Murray’s Dr. Peter Venkman, who used it to flirt shamelessly while administering electric shocks for “wrong” answers to the male student being tested alongside her.

She was also known as Gwendolyn Pierce on “Charles in Charge” the same year, appearing in 18 episodes as the longtime girlfriend of protagonist Charles, played by Scott Baio.

“I had the extreme pleasure of working with Jennifer Runyon on Charles in Charge,” Baio wrote in tribute on X. “She was a sweet, kind, and generous actress to work with.”

In real life “she was also a wonderful mother and wife,” Baio added. “I’m sending my deepest condolences, prayers, and sympathy to her family during this difficult time. God bless her and her family.”

Co-star Willie Aames mourned his “ dear dear friend, muse, and encourager” in marking the lasting bond they had formed as “Charles in Charge” castmates.

“Watching you slip away these last few months was one of the hardest times of my life,” Aames wrote on social media. “I can still hear your voice so clearly. No one will ever be able to fill the massive hole that’s been left in our hearts… ever.”

In addition to her 18-episode “Charles in Charge” run, Runyon played Cindy Brady in “A Very Brady Christmas” in 1988 and was also known for roles on the soap opera “Another World,” the movie “Up the Creek,” and a slew of guest spots on everything from “Murder, She Wrote” to “Magnum, P.I.” Runyon also appeared in the two inaugural episodes of “Quantum Leap.”

Runyon was born on April 1, 1960. She married college basketball coach and television and movie production hobbyist Todd Corman in 1991, and they had a son and daughter, Wyatt and Bayley, according to Entertainment Weekly.

“All of the best parts of me came from you,” her daughter shared on Instagram. “I would give anything for one more day together.”

By 2014, Runyon had partially retired from acting and turned to teaching, according to Variety.

“She will always be remembered for her love of life and her devotion to her family and friends,” her family’s post concluded. “I know from above she’s looking down on all of us with her beautiful smile. Rest in peace our Jenn.”

—————