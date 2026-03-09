Arnold Schwarzenegger, 78, ready to reprise ‘Conan’ role

By Brian Niemietz New York Daily News New York Daily News

Arnold Schwarzenegger appears to be plotting his return to the “Conan the Barbarian” franchise that helped make him a star.

The 78-year-old action hero first played the part in the 1982 movie named after the muscle-bound warrior before reprising the role in 1984’s “Conan the Destroyer.”

Schwarzenegger talked about revisiting that part during the Arnold Sports Festival in Ohio, where he seemed excited about joining writer and director Christopher McQuarrie in “Conan the King.”

According to the movie star, the role can be written to reflect the years that have passed for him and the film’s title character.

“I’ll still go in there and kick some ass, but it will be different,” Schwarzenegger said. “With ‘King Conan’ it’s a great old story that Conan was 40 years as king and now he gets forced out of the kingdom and there’s conflict, of course, but somehow he comes back and there’s all kinds of madness, violence, magic and creatures and stuff like that.”

He believes modern-day special effects and “plenty of money” can make such a project work. The Wrap reported Monday that 20th Century Fox is in the early stages of producing a new Conan movie.

Schwarzenegger also told fans in Ohio that he’s had discussions about doing sequels to some of the other action flicks that made him a star – like 1985’s “Commando” and 1987’s “The Predator.”

Schwarzenegger launched into superstardom in 1984 in James Cameron’s “The Terminator.” His colorful career has also included five Mr. Universe bodybuilding titles and two terms as the governor of California.