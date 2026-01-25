Special group of Seahawks met the moment, and now they’ll have a chance to go down as legends | Dave Boling

By Dave Boling The Spokesman-Review

SEATTLE – Many say that these are the games in which legends are made.

Don’t believe them.

Legends are built slowly, over the span of thousands of hours of sweat and pain that nobody sees, through the years, through the hardships and heartbreaks, learning from the losses, forging mental strength from failures that tear down so many others.

More accurately, these are the games when we can all watch the legends separate themselves and rise from the pack.

For the Seattle Seahawks, their best players made enough plays to defeat a resilient and talented Los Angeles Rams club, 31-27, Sunday at Lumen Field, to earn their fourth trip to the Super Bowl – meeting the New England Patriots at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara on Feb. 8.

And now, Seahawks fans, prepare yourself for two weeks of the nation’s media reminding you of the loss in 2015 to the Patriots when the Hawks were intercepted in the last minute rather than handing the ball to Marshawn Lynch for the final yard to secure their second straight World Championship.

Coach Mike Macdonald, in just his second year with the Seahawks, has notched an NFC West division title and, now, a conference championship. So many great coaches have spent years without getting to the Super Bowl. This could be a legendary start of a long career.

Part of his success is the way he’s proven himself to be a master of messaging.

One of his most insightful coaching points is this: “The ball rewards effort.”

His Seahawks have played with that belief all season, outscoring opponents by 191 points and winning 14 games in the regular season. They have gotten there by getting to the ball in angry waves, by out-hustling opponents.

The ball rewarded them Sunday and it did so in half a dozen key plays by those few potential legends.

Who? Examples?

Cooper Kupp, for one. He’s been a Super Bowl MVP during his time with the Rams, but this is his first season, at age 32, with the Seahawks.

All season, he’s been a paradigm of effort, especially in the wide-receiver room. They block better because of Kupp’s leadership. And they benefit from his precision and discipline.

Sunday, he had four catches for 36 yards and a 13-yard touchdown on a short post route. Great plays, but a special catch late in the game rose above the rest, and added to his resume of greatness.

Three minutes still remained when the Hawks were nurturing a narrow lead. Facing third-and-7 at their own 28, the Hawks needed a first down. Kupp took in a short pass from Sam Darnold, wrestled through a tackle and dived, fully extended, and managed to get the nose of the ball perhaps an inch over the yard to gain.

It was as if he could actually see the yellow first-down line that gets projected on the television broadcasts. Such rare intelligence and awareness. It helped the Hawks gobble up all but the final minutes and robbed the Rams’ high-powered offense the time it needed to come back.

Running back Kenneth Walker III also rose to the moment. He’s had a sensational season, but more eyes were on him Sunday.

He rushed for 62 yards and a touchdown while adding 49 yards on four catches. Walker once made an amazing jump cut in the hole so swift it was as if he had somehow teleported around a defender who was left grasping at air.

Another time, on a crucial third-and-10 in the second half, Walker took a pass in the left flat and sprinted toward the sideline. As a defender appeared ready to take out his legs several yards short of the yardstick, Walker took flight, laying out like Superman, and flew just inches beyond the marker.

Different, special. Unique. Legendary.

Receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba added to his record-setting season, with 10 catches for 153 yards and a touchdown. One catch, by just a few finger tips, while flying out of bounds, caused more than 68,000 to gasp simultaneously.

Defensively, a handful of rock-solid players again showed themselves to be the heart of the best defensive unit in the NFL.

But rookie defensive back Nick Emmanwori was extra-special, coming up with three impressive pass-defenses against the talented Rams receivers’ corps. At times he looked as if he were everywhere, playing any role Macdonald’s defense needed him.

He’s on the verge of All-Pro recognition as soon as enough voters get eyes on him. Imagine him with experience.

And do not forget quarterback Sam Darnold. He’s played solid in almost all but a game or two this season, but he’s been dogged with the label of underachiever from early in his career.

Darnold was spectacular, completing 25 of 36 attempts for 346 yards and three touchdowns (no interceptions).

Less quantifiable but more impressive, Darnold, perhaps half a dozen times, stood in the pocket with a defender closing in on his face mask, and delivered passes that kept the Seahawks moving. Brave effort. Savvy. Clutch.

Zero interceptions. The ball rewarded his effort.

Effort is a function of desire, and desire comes from a deep place. And important games draw it to the surface.

So, happy 50th season Seahawks.

What do you get a team for that anniversary? Maybe a shiny, sterling silver trophy.

Not quite yet. That will take a little more work, but they’ve certainly earned another shot at it.