Five children, two adults injured in car crash near Colville Saturday

A car crash south of Colville sent five kids and two adults to the hospital on Saturday morning.

As of information from Saturday night, no one has died from the crash, according to Greg Riddell, public information officer with the Washington State Patrol.

Before 10 a.m. on Saturday, 31-year-old Lela Belback, of Colville, was driving a 2008 Toyota Sienna with passengers 19-year-old Raelynn Whiteaker of Addy and five children: two 12-year-old girls, a 13-year-old boy, a 3-year-old boy and a 9-month-old boy, all from Colville.

Belback drove west along Hall Road, which intersects with U.S. Highway 395 before the street turns into Arden Hill Road. Belback didn’t yield at the intersection with the highway and collided with 76-year-old Ronald Lecaire’s 2011 Chevy Colorado on her Toyota’s right side, according to a memo from the Washington State Patrol.

The 9-month-old baby was on the side of the impact, Riddell said, though he was in an appropriate child car seat. He was taken to Providence Mount Carmel Hospital in Colville, then airlifted to Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center. As of Saturday evening, Riddell said his condition was critical.

The 3-year-old was taken to Providence Mount Carmel Hospital in Colville. The two 12-year-olds were airlifted to Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center. The 13-year-old was taken to Providence Mt. Carmel Hospital in Colville. As of Saturday evening, the three older kids were stable but in serious condition, Riddell said. Lecaire was injured and taken to Mt. Carmel. Belback was not injured.

There were no drugs or alcohol involved in the crash, and everyone involved wore their seat belts. Potential charges for Belback are pending an investigation, according to the memo.