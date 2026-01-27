A few months into his G League journey, Nolan Hickman can’t help but lean on his Gonzaga roots

By Stephen Hunt The Spokesman-Review

FRISCO, Texas – Nolan Hickman has no doubts he made the right choice to play basketball at Gonzaga.

Now a guard for the G League’s Capital City Go-Go, Hickman – a former McDonald’s All-American who wrapped up his GU career in 2025 – is still smiling about his four years as a Zag just as his pro career is just getting started.

“It was the best time of my life. College is always a great experience,” Hickman, 22, said after a Jan. 19 Go-Go victory over the Texas Legends. “Being around my teammates was a great experience. Outside of the court, being at GU, everybody loves you there.”

Through 13 games with the Go-Go, the Washington state native is averaging 8.7 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists. He says it’s an honor being one of a handful of Zags who’ve played in the G League this season, joined by Anton Watson (South Bay), Andre Woolridge (Windy City) and Malachi Smith (Long Island). Drew Timme started the season in the G League, playing alongside Watson at South Bay before a recent call-up by the Los Angeles Lakers.

“Yeah, played against Malachi Smith recently. I should see Drew Timme and Anton Watson back home in D.C. (on Feb. 5) … ,” Hickman said. “I saw them at the (G League Winter Showcase in December) a little bit too, got to walk past them, greet them and everything. It’s always nice seeing family.”

As he navigates his rookie season, Hickman says he frequently draws upon old lessons from the family’s leader, coach Mark Few, everything ranging from basketball to life.

“Honestly, (he taught me) basketball takes passion, takes energy and takes grit,” Hickman said. “That’s something that stuck with me, especially coming into this new chapter of being in professional basketball and doing things other people are not normally going to do whether that’s diving on the floor or doing all the dirty work.”

In Capital City’s 113-102 victory over Texas, Hickman’s line illustrated the various ways he continues to positively impact winning as a pro much as he did as a Zag. He logged 39 minutes and finished with 17 points, four rebounds and six assists while finishing a robust plus-25.

“I’m just trying to do whatever the team needs me to do, show these (NBA) execs that I’m an all-around player and whatever you need me to do, I’m willing to do it,” Hickman said. “It (the G League) has been a great experience, very new for me waking up and having a fresh breath of air coming into something new like this, it’s better for the soul, the heart, the mind, everything.”

For many players in their first year of pro ball, the realization that basketball has suddenly become a job and a business is an eye-opener. Hickman says Few prepared him well.

“We run a pro-type offense at GU, so it’s kind of similar when you get to the pros,” Hickman said. “Defense-wise, us being in gaps at GU is the same here in G League being in shifts, spots and everything. Low man, all that stuff, it does translate to the G League.”

With more than a few friends still on the Zags, when he’s not practicing, traveling, or playing for the Go-Go, he’s usually keeping up with how his former team is faring.

“Yeah (they’re having the) same success – but that’s Coach Few for you – the organization that he’s built, the community, culture, everything, that’s (because of) Coach Few and his staff,” Hickman said. “The guys they recruit, it’s a testament to that.

“I’m just ready to see how far they take it in March Madness,” he said.

Hickman has also been keeping tabs on is former Zag teammate Ryan Nembhard, whose two-way contract with Dallas is expected to be converted to a standard deal. Nembhard has been logging major NBA minutes for the injury-riddled Mavs.

“It’s amazing,” he said. “We stay in contact often. Just got to stay in this journey and who knows, maybe that will be my blessing (to also reach the NBA).”

For now, he’s content to continue his development in the G League. Before former Zag Corey Kispert was traded from Washington to Atlanta, Hickman said he was able to pick his brain about the transition from the college to the professional game.

“Definitely the speed of the game (has been a big adjustment) and honestly, just trying to fill out my body. Just trying to get stronger because it’s a big man’s game,” Hickman said. “You’ve got to pick your poison when it comes to playing defense. Just trying to get in the gym as much as I can (to bulk up).”

And while he loves his new professional career, he can’t help but fondly remember his time in Spokane.

“Definitely while I’m in the Kennel and doing my dance (are my favorite memories),” he said. “That took the cake for everything I’d honestly say. It’s the Kennel (as far as great atmospheres) and everything else (every other arena pales in comparison).

“Kennel 100 percent.”

Stephen Hunt is a freelance writer based in Frisco, Texas.