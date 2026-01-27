Two Spokane-area animal shelters reopen after viral outbreaks

Two local animal shelters are reopening after weeks of closure over viral outbreaks.

After four weeks of quarantine, the Spokane County Regional Animal Protection Service is reopening adult dog adoptions and is cleared of its parvovirus watch.

The agency paused adult dog adoptions in late December and implemented extra cleaning protocols after five dogs initially contracted the virus last month, according to Ronnie Schlabs, SCRAPS regional director.

Canine parvovirus, often referred to as parvo, is preventable with vaccinations. The virus attacks an animal’s intestinal tract, leading to a loss of appetite, vomiting, dehydration, fever, lethargy and severe, often bloody, diarrhea. Without vaccinations, the disease is highly contagious and spread by dogs coming into contact with infected feces. Dogs can be infected from one to two days after exposure and go up to two weeks without showing symptoms.

SCRAPS reopened on Monday and adopted four adult dogs, Schlabs said. The agency now has around 36 adult dogs and six puppies ready for adoption, Schlabs said. Adoptions take place at SCRAPS, located at 6815 E. Trent Ave., in Spokane Valley.

The pause on adult dog adoptions impacted the agency’s revenue, Schlabs said, but was necessary and recommended to them by their contracted veterinarian.

Another pet adoption organization, SpokAnimal, has been shut down since Christmas after a respiratory virus outbreak, Executive Director Dori Peck said. The outbreaks are not related to each other, Peck said.

The organization is now available to adopt healthy dogs for those who make an appointment by emailing adoptions@spokanimal.org or texting (509) 481-1769.

According to Peck, 16 dogs are ready for adoption, and on Monday, five were adopted. The agency will likely open its doors by the end of February, Peck said.

No cats have been impacted by the respiratory virus and are available to adopt, Peck said.