Mariners announce new TV and streaming options for 2026 season

By Ryan Divish Seattle Times

Since the decision was made to shutter ROOT Sports after last season, there has been some concern and uncertainty from Mariners fans as to how they would watch their team play in 2026.

At the time, the Mariners were adamant that their new deal with Major League Baseball to add the responsibility of handling distribution and production of their broadcasts would provide the same, if not more opportunities, to view games.

On Thursday, the organization provided more clarity for watching games in 2026 with the announcement of options for various viewing platforms, confirming they will broadcast games on cable and satellite TV while also offering streaming options for fans.

For fans who prefer to watch games on linear television through a cable or satellite provider as they did with ROOT Sports, there will now be a Mariners TV channel. The major difference being that the channel will exclusively air game content, along with a brief pregame and postgame show.

With MLB handling the negotiations for the team’s distribution rights with providers like Comcast Xfinity, DirecTV, YouTube TV and others, the specifics, like exact channel information, likely won’t be announced until closer to opening day of the MLB season. The Mariners open the season March 26 against the Cleveland Guardians at T-Mobile Park.

For cord-cutting fans who prefer to stream games on their chosen devices, the Mariners will be offering “Mariners. TV,” which is similar to the ROOT Sports direct-to-customer streaming option that debuted last season. The Mariners.TV stream will work in conjunction with the MLB.TV platform and mobile app.

For $19.99 a month, or $99.99 for the entire season, fans can stream Mariners games in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, Alaska, Montana and Hawaii with no local blackout restrictions. Sign-ups for Mariners.TV will open Feb. 10 at Mariners.com/Stream.

Fans who reside outside of the Pacific Northwest can still access Mariners games through MLB.TV.

“We’re excited Mariners fans will be able to watch our games on all the platforms they’re used to seeing them on,” said Mariners senior vice president of marketing and communications Gregg Greene in a statement. “With a continued presence on cable and satellite providers, plus streaming options covering fans in the Pacific Northwest, Mariners Baseball will be as accessible as ever.”

As for Cactus League games, the number of games that will be televised has yet to be determined. Sources said the organization is planning to provide at least some free webcasts of the games, similar to the past two seasons, for fans hungry to watch spring training games.

On Wednesday, the organization announced it will be bringing back the same broadcast group for the 2025.