SPS, Launch NW host Winterfest in downtown Spokane

By Norah McLaughlin FāVS News

While Spokane Public Schools students are out of school Friday, the district and Launch NW will host Winterfest, where families can connect and engage with their communities through activities and community performances.

“For us, it’s really wanting to provide that opportunity on a nonstudent day to give students and families a time and a way for them to come together in community and really enjoy what downtown has to offer and just really have a fun day,” said Sandra Jarrard, chief of communications and governmental affairs for the district.

Winterfest run 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday. During that time, families can learn about various organizations and out-of-school activities at the Gesa Pavilion, including the Girl Scouts or River City Youth. And downtown Spokane attractions such as the Looff Carousel and Mobius Discovery Center will be free for participants of Winterfest.

The local high schools will also be participating in the events. Students will be throwing a thrift fashion show and Global Thrift will have a pop-up where people can purchase thrifted clothes. There will also be community performances from groups such as the Shadle Park High School Dance Team and the Lewis and Clark High School Drill Team, Jarrard said.

The keynote speaker of this event is Emmy-nominated educational speaker and best-selling author John Gaines, who is the CEO and founder of the nonprofit PUSH For Dreams.

“I think his story is one that will resonate with our youth serving organizations,” said Launch NW executive director Ben Small. “I also think his ability to say here’s what we can do as a community, as a supporter of people, is a really important message.”

Families will need to check into the Pavilion at 574 N. Howard St. to get their wristbands for free admission to downtown attractions. If they preregistered for “The Lion King” meet and greet, Small recommends families arrive at 8:30 a.m. to get their tickets.

Launch NW is a public initiative of Innovia Foundation. Its mission is to bring together communities and make every child feel a sense of belonging, Small said. To complete that mission, the group has a partnership with Spokane Schools to implement programs such as Engage in Real Life.

“I really encourage our families to be active … to be in community. This is one of the ways we can do that,” Small said.

“Join us in the movement of limiting screen time and getting kids engaged in real relationships face to face so we can improve the trajectory of our youth outcomes.”

This story was written in partnership with FāVS News, a nonprofit newsroom covering faith and values in the Inland Northwest.