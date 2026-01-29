U.S. life expectancy jumps to a record 79 years in 2024

By Christy Santhosh Reuters

U.S. life expectancy rose to a record high of 79 years in 2024, an increase of six months from the previous year, reflecting a sharp decline in deaths from COVID-19 and drug overdoses, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Thursday.

According to a report from the CDC’s National Center for Health Statistics, life expectancy improved for men and women across races and among Hispanics, surpassing the previous peak set in 2014.

Life expectancy has been rising since 2021, when COVID-19 led to the biggest drop in decades to 76.1 years.

In 2024, nine of the top 10 leading causes of death were unchanged from 2023. COVID-19, which held the 10th spot in 2023, dropped by 37% to fall to the 15th position and was replaced by suicide, according to the report.

Drug overdoses, one of the leading causes of injury deaths among adults, fell 26% in 2024 from 2023, marking its largest percentage decline since the drop began in 2022.

Rates of drug overdose deaths declined for all age groups, with the largest falls in younger age groups.

According to CDC data, deaths involving synthetic opioids such as fentanyl showed the largest decrease.

The rate of drug overdose deaths involving psychostimulants with abuse potential such as cocaine also declined.

The leading cause of death in 2024 was heart disease, followed by cancer and unintentional injuries. The 10 leading causes accounted for more than 70% of all deaths in the U.S.