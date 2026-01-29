What Seahawks fans should expect Super Bowl week in the Bay Area

By Tim Booth Seattle Times

Eleven years is a long time. Lots of things have changed.

What hasn’t changed is the wild atmosphere that surrounds a Super Bowl. If anything, it’s gotten more chaotic since the last time the Seahawks found themselves playing for a championship 11 years ago in Phoenix.

Fans are about to get a refresher with the Seahawks headed to the 2026 Super Bowl next week in the Bay Area to be played at Levi’s Stadium next Sunday.

While San Francisco is the main hub of activity for most of the non-football related events taking place during Super Bowl week, this truly is an event spanning more than 50 miles of the Bay Area – from the approach to the Golden Gate Bridge all the way south to Levi’s Stadium an hour away in Santa Clara.

Here’s what the week will look like for the Seahawks and fans traveling into the area for the game:

Sunday

It’s not truly Super Bowl week until the teams arrive and that’s expected to be Sunday for the Seahawks and Patriots. The flight distance is slightly different. Assuming the Seahawks fly from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, the flight to San Jose Mineta International Airport is around 700 miles.

For the Patriots, who fly out of TF Green International Airport just outside of Providence, Rhode Island, the flight is a bit longer. As in nearly 2,700 miles.

Monday

Remember from 11 years ago the zany characters, the oddball questions and all of the media camped out on whether Marshawn Lynch was going to say anything more than, “I’m only here so I don’t get fined?”

Well, what once was Super Bowl Media Day is now Super Bowl Opening Night. Taking place at the San Jose Convention Center, the event on Monday will see both teams available to the media for around an hour. The Patriots are scheduled for 5-6 p.m., with the Seahawks going from 7-8 p.m. There is also likely to be a crossover period during the hour in-between featuring players from both teams.

This is where the characters of the media and content creation landscape get their chance to shine. For anyone trying to get something useful out of the event, good luck. A few good sound bites may emerge, but don’t expect much more. That is, unless Marshawn grabs a mic.

Tuesday

For the teams, this is the first day of their formal media availabilities during Super Bowl week that doesn’t involve the antics of Opening Night. It’s also likely the final chill day for players as the teams will likely go into their game-week cadence on Wednesday. Don’t be surprised if a few players make the trip up to San Francisco for the Warriors-76ers game on Tuesday night as an example. Several Seahawks players went to an NBA game in New York on the Tuesday night before the 2014 Super Bowl . Seemed to work out just fine.

Tuesday is also the Pro Bowl Games up in San Francisco. Six Seahawks were selected for the event. They will not be participating.

Wednesday

This might be the most boring day of the week. The Seahawks and Patriots are likely to start into their game-week prep with New England practicing at Stanford and Seattle practicing at San Jose State. There’s another round of media availability, but there’s not much happening otherwise.

Thursday

The players will be thankful to get through Thursday as it’s the final day of answering questions, good and bad, from the media. Once late morning Thursday passes, the players and coaches are done with their general media requirements until after a winner and loser is decided on Sunday evening.

Thursday night will be worth keeping an eye on as the NFL Honors event takes place at the Palace of Fine Arts in San Francisco where the league MVP, Defensive Player of the Year and other awards in voting conducted by the Associated Press are announced. None of the players or coaches taking part in the Super Bowl will be in attendance, but there are several awards where the Seahawks will be mentioned.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba is the favorite to be the NFL Offensive Player of the Year after he received the same honor from the Pro Football Writers Association. Nick Emmanwori is a finalist for Defensive Rookie of the Year, although Cleveland linebacker Carson Schwesinger is the favorite. Mike Macdonald is a finalist for Coach of the Year and offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak is a finalist for Assistant Coach of the Year.

NFL Honors is also where the 2026 Hall of Fame class will be unveiled, the Walter Payton Man of the Year is announced and a new Protector of the Year Award given out to the best offensive lineman will be handed out for the first time.

Friday

It’s the final full day of practice for the teams. For everyone else, Friday is when the Super Bowl parties really kick into gear. Ever want to see Shaquille O’Neal as DJ Diesel? Well, you can make your way to the Cow Palace in Daly City for Shaq’s Fun House if you’re looking for something to do on Friday night. If you happen to see a player from the Patriots or Seahawks there then something has gone dramatically wrong.

Saturday

The teams will get what is likely their first look at Levi’s Stadium all dressed up for the game as the Patriots and Seahawks will have a walk-through at the stadium. They’ll also pose for their official team photos.

For the Seahawks, it’ll feel like a familiar setting, even if some of the colors around the stadium are a bit different. They were on that field a month earlier after they closed out the regular season – and clinched the NFC West title – by beating the 49ers the first Saturday in January.

Then it’s time for meetings, meals and some rest. Super Bowl Sunday is mere hours away.