Punxsutawney Phil isn’t the only Groundhog Day forecaster

By Melina Khan USA TODAY

Punxsutawney Phil is not the only fuzzy forecaster coming out of his den for Groundhog Day.

While Phil is the most widely known weather-forecasting prognosticator, there are many other groundhogs based around the U.S. and Canada who partake in the annual festivities.

In Georgia, General Beauregard “Beau” Lee is considered the leading rodent forecaster for the south. Buckeye Chuck hails from, you guessed it, the Buckeye state of Ohio. And in the Big Apple, Staten Island Chuck makes the annual call for more winter or early spring.

Groundhog Day, which is celebrated every year on Feb. 2, notably marks the rodents’ annual predictions about the weather forecast ahead.

According to tradition, if Phil, Beau, one of the Chucks or any of the other whistle pigs see their shadow, six more weeks of winter are coming. If they don’t, an early spring is ahead.

How many groundhogs participate in the holiday?

There are 88 weather-forecasting groundhogs in total, including 77 who predicted in 2025, according to groundhog-day.com, which bills itself as the leading data source for the holiday.

Some of those include “alternative” groundhogs, which the site says includes other species, taxidermied groundhogs, plush stuffed animals or people in costume.

In 2025, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration ranked the accuracy of 19 annual groundhog prognosticators with the criteria that they must have been forecasting for at least 20 years as of February 2024. Here’s who made the agency’s list, in alphabetical order:

Buckeye Chuck – Ohio

Concord Charlie – West Virginia

Dunkirk Dave – New York

French Creek Freddie – West Virginia

General Beauregard Lee – Georgia

Gertie the Groundhog – Illinois

Holtsville Hal – New York

Jimmy the Groundhog – Wisconsin

Lander Lil – Wyoming

Malverne Mel – New York

Mojave Max – Nevada

Octoraro Orphie – Pennsylvania

Poor Richard – Pennsylvania

Punxsatawney Phil – Pennsylvania

Schnogadahl Sammi – Pennsylvania

Staten Island Chuck – New York

Uni the Groundhog – Pennsylvania

Woodstock Willie – Illinois

Woody the Woodchuck – Michigan

Which groundhogs are the most accurate?

While Punxsutawney Phil may be the most famous groundhog, he’s not the most accurate, according to NOAA’s data. Here’s a ranking of the most accurate forecasters, according to the agency:

Staten Island Chuck – 85% General Beauregard Lee – 80% Lander Lil – 75% Concord Charlie – 65% Gertie the Groundhog – 65% Jimmy the Groundhog – 60% Woodstock Willie – 60% Buckeye Chuck – 55% French Creek Freddie – 55% Malverne Mel – 55% Octoraro Orphie –- 52.63% Dunkirk Dave – 50% Holtsville Hal – 50% Poor Richard – 50% Uni the Groundhog – 47.37%