Folarin Balogun’s shock return a massive boost for USMNT in its World Cup quest

By Paul Tenorio The Athletic

SEATTLE – Getting Folarin Balogun back into the U.S. men’s national team lineup for Monday’s round of 16 knockout game gives an enormous lift to the American side.

Balogun’s one-game red card ban was suspended a year by FIFA, on the eve of the team’s match against Belgium in Seattle. With its leading scorer available for selection, the U.S. can feel considerably more confident as it seeks to reach the World Cup quarterfinals for the first time since 2002.

“Obviously for us, it gives us a boost,” U.S. star Christian Pulisic said Sunday morning. Pulisic said he and other teammates learned of the change while on the bus on the way to training.

For a U.S. team that has been riding home crowd momentum and the support of the country behind them, it now has the added good vibes of this surprise – one that has galvanized a fan base that had been advocating for Balogun’s return.

“Free Balo” signs were popping up among fan group chats and on social media in the aftermath of the red card, which Balogun received in the round of 32 for stepping on the ankle of Bosnia and Herzegovina’s Tarik Muharemovic, following a video review. Now the U.S. has its star striker back.

Starting center back Chris Richards joked that he “thought it was AI” at first, and that he needed several texts from family members and confirmations from different sources before he believed it.

While the players looked mostly calm and business-as-usual at training at the University of Washington, they couldn’t hold their smiles back when asked about Balogun’s return. There was a sort of lightness to the mood of a team that was still trying to absorb the news.

“We’re very happy, we know how much impact he can make on the game,” defender Alex Freeman said. “Finding out he’s available just gives us extra confidence.”

Balogun has been the most in-form and effective attacking player for the U.S. He scored twice in the World Cup opener against Paraguay, set up an own goal against Australia and scored in the Bosnia win before getting his red card in the second half.

That attacking form carries over from Balogun’s club season in which he scored 11 goals in his last 16 games for Monaco in France’s Ligue 1.

Balogun is clearly the U.S.’s best option up top. His counterpressing has been a major aid to the way the team plays, and Balogun’s ability to run in behind the lines and cause havoc in the box opens space and makes things easier for the attacking players around him.

“Balo is always available,” Pulisic said. “I feel like when I have the ball, when others have the ball, he’s making runs, he’s so strong, he’s quick, and he does a lot of good things. So, for us to play with a guy like that, it just … it makes it easy.”

The Americans had no like-for-like solution as they considered how to replace him this week. Ricardo Pepi does a lot of off-ball work, but he has not been in at the same scoring level and doesn’t pose as big of a threat to run in behind the back line. Haji Wright can stretch the field, but is less effective in his pressing and has played just one minute in this tournament.

Players said the team, including Balogun, had been training as normal this week. Pulisic said they had been working on different tactical options, including ones in which Balogun was not playing. Multiple players said they had faith in their teammates to fill Balogun’s void.

“We have guys that can step up, there’s no doubt about it,” Pulisic said. “Obviously we weren’t sure that this would happen, so it changes things. But we were prepared.”

Now, though, they can approach the game knowing they’ll put their best possible lineup on the field. Beyond the tactical changes, that gives a mental boost for the U.S.

For players, it made right a decision they felt had been too harsh.

“If you look at the foul, it was just, it’s zero intent at all,” Pulisic said. “I just felt like there was much worse (tackles) that went on in this tournament. I thought Balo handled it so well, and I think the team handled it well. We weren’t here to complain or make some (problems), like you have to handle it in a good way and good things happen to people like that. He was so positive and all for the team. It just feels right, I guess.”

Most certainly an impact from Belgium’s perspective as well. Balogun changes the dynamic of this U.S. attack and is a handful to play against. The Belgians, who beat the U.S. 5-2 in a March friendly, will now have to reset their own preparation for Monday’s game.

“I think he strikes fear into a lot of defenders,” Richards said. “He’s had a good, good season at Monaco, and he came in here with the same momentum.”

Mostly, though, it’s changed the outlook for this game. The U.S. will enter with a strong enough side to be considered potential favorites against Belgium. And there will be no excuses now as the cohosts look to get back to the quarterfinals.

“We’ve been granted this opportunity to have him, which is great for us,” Pulisic said. “And I’m mostly just happy for him. Seeing that smile on his face … he deserves to be playing in this game.”