Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Acer J. Zimmerman and Kaeli N. Vangrimbergen, both of Spokane.

Joseph A. Donaghy and Shelby M. Harbison, both of Spokane Valley.

Brady J. Bauer and Aliyah S. Beznaiguia, both of Mead.

Ryan A. Rodriguez and Briana F. Neff, both of Spokane Valley.

Gauge M. Bedow and Addison L. Scott, both of Newman Lake.

Eliot J. Champion Zepp and Sydney K. Klaveano, both of Conshohocken, Pa.

Daniel P. Conrad, of Colbert, and Trina R. Dutton, of Spokane.

Michael J. Jackson and Jennifer N. Huey, both of Medical Lake.

Michael A. Peirone and Chelsea K. Kidd, both of Cheney.

John W. Terreault and Jennifer M. Smith, both of Spokane.

John P. Gaddy and Corrine R. Kihle, both of Spokane.

Nathaniel R. Casey and Kaitlin A. Krouse, both of Spokane.

Vincent C. Grant, of Fairchild Air Force Base, and Zion E. Frost, of Spokane.

In the courts

Federal court

Bankruptcy petitions

Lynne M. Helms, Spokane; debts of $83,418.

Taylor L. Pfaff, Spokane; debts of $98,964.

Ryan J. Gilliland, Spokane; debts not listed.

Brittany E. Miller, Moses Lake; debts of $24,015.

Christopher M. and Somorrow L. Rockstrom, Spokane; debts of $297,041.

Kevin and Jennifer Villarrial, Spokane; debts of $136,666.

Garrett L. Rodriguez, Spokane; debts not listed.

Jamie L. Park, Spokane; debts of $34,833.

Lillie Q. Thompson, Spokane; debts of $68,055.

Wendy R. Jones Ross, Spokane; debts of $215,665.

Walter G. Lopez, Othello; debts of $61,615.

Jamie Phillips, Republic; debts of $471,347.

Wage-earner petitions

Lief J. and Crystal J. Sunde, Spokane; debts not listed.

David Garza Compos and Amanda M. Villa, Warden; debts of $42,731.

Kevin D. Williams, Colfax; debts of $98,866.

Camelia Casillas, Moses Lake; debts of $62,320.

Jeremy J. and Tobi J. Bryan, Spokane; debts of $607,733.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Jenny J. Zappone

John E. Cyr, 41; 12 days in jail with credit given for 12 days served, 12 months of probation, third-degree malicious mischief.

Joanne S. Jackson, 20; 18 days in jail with credit given for 18 days served, protection order violation.