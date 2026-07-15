‘This does not represent Spokane’: Hillyard coffee stand removes transphobic sign using slur that spurred protest, outrage

2nd Base Espresso, 3001 E. Sanson Ave., on Tuesday displayed a transphobic sign that also used a slur toward people who have intellectual disabilities. (Courtesy)

A transphobic sign outside a Hillyard coffee stand that also used a slur for intellectually disabled people has spurred so much online backlash that the sign was removed and a protest scheduled for Sunday.

The “bikini barista” coffee stand, 2nd Base Espresso, located at 3001 E. Sanson Ave., put up a sign outside the business earlier this week that said “Trans women are retarded men.”

While the word has long been considered a slur to refer to those with mental disabilities, it has seen increased acceptance largely among some conservatives in recent years, including President Donald Trump, who used it in criticizing Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

The sign, clearly visible to drivers on North Haven Street, was gone Wednesday and replaced with a sign telling readers to calm down, using a vulgar term for breasts.

The coffee stand is known in the area for displaying offensive and often inappropriate signs. Some signs in the past have referenced sex, genitalia, deportations or made a mockery of Mexican people. In 2017, the business came under fire for posting a racist sign reading, “Why can’t u play Uno with Mexicans? They take all the green cards.”

The sign this week went viral in several online groups and forums. Many people encouraged others to leave bad reviews on Google or Yelp, which has appeared to be effective – in a little more than a day, the company dropped from an average of five stars to three to four online.

“This establishment should be ashamed of itself. The fact you think it’s funny to put such nasty messages about your fellow human beings on your sign is appalling,” one review states.

Yelp also shows 2nd Base Espresso is “being monitored by Yelp’s Support team for content related to media reports.”

“This business recently received increased public attention resulting in an influx of people posting their views to this page, so we have temporarily disabled the ability to post here as we work to investigate the content,” the site says.

A woman believed to be the owner, who identified herself as Jeana, declined to comment outside the coffee stand Wednesday. The stand is owned by Jeana Ruth Byran, according to business records.

While the offensive signs are not new, this is the first time Hillyard resident Elbe Seaton has seen a slur, she said. As someone who is openly queer and has a special needs child, she said it felt personal. It became personal enough to plan a protest at the coffee stand, scheduled for 8 a.m. Sunday. Nearly 500 people on Facebook have shown interest in attending and 45 people have planned to show up.

“Spokane will make headlines for the wrong reasons. People will say, ‘Oh, that’s Spokane for you.’ But that’s not us. That’s not Hillyard,” Seaton said. “She is putting hate in our neighborhood that doesn’t represent us. This does not represent Spokane as a city.”

Seaton originally saw the viral photo online on Monday. She knows the owner is “notorious” for making these signs, she said, and is “the owner’s way of getting the attention she wants.”

But even if the owner gets more attention, Seaton says, it’s important that she and others stand up for what’s right.

“It’s standing up for what’s right. It’s letting people in my community know, letting the youth know, that they are cared about, seen and loved,” Seaton said. “Anyone who has seen those signs and felt bad, they need to know, that is not the majority.”

Spokane city Councilwoman Sarah Dixit, who represents the area of Hillyard, said the stand’s sign was flagged by multiple community members who had asked her if there’s anything the city can do. Because it’s a private business, there isn’t, she said.

“This is not what our district is about. It’s not what I want our district being known for,” Dixit said. “I ran to be someone who will represent everyone, and this is disappointing to see.”