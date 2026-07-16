Mariners reset rotation after All-Star break

By Ryan Divish Seattle Times

With the second “half” of the season opening Friday, teams around Major League Baseball have announced their pitching probables for the weekend series coming out of the All-Star break.

The Mariners, who limped into the break with a 1-5 Florida road swing, will be back Friday night at T-Mobile Park, hosting the San Francisco Giants (41-56).

While the Mariners haven’t officially announced how they will handle a rotation with six viable starters, manager Justin Hollander confirmed that all six will make a start coming out of the All-Star break.

That means that in some order that has yet to be announced, George Kirby, Luis Castillo and Emerson Hancock will start in the three-game series vs. the Reds to close out the homestand.

As for what will happen the days and weeks that follow, Hollander said the team has multiple scenarios in place. Piggyback anyone? But the Mariners plan to wait to see how the starters look and feel through that first turn in the rotation to determine their course of action.

“The ability to stay flexible so that if they need extra days we can give it to them is more important than anything else,” he said.

As a reminder, Saturday’s game will be on Fox 28.

The probables for the weekend:

Friday, 7:10 p.m. — RHP Bryce Miller (4-3, 2.18 ERA) vs. RHP Landen Roupp (6-8, 4.27 ERA)

Saturday, 5:08 p.m. — RHP Bryan Woo (7-6, 4.23 ERA) vs. RHP Logan Webb (5-7, 3.86 ERA)

Sunday, 1:10 p.m. — RHP Logan Gilbert (7-6, 3.32 ERA) vs. LHP Robbie Ray (8-6, 3.38 ERA)