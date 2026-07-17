Ukrainians protest for second day, call to replace army chief

People protest Friday against Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s decision to replace Mykhailo Fedorov as defense minister in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Reuters)

By Yuliia Dysa Reuters

KYIV, Ukraine – Protesters in Kyiv called for the dismissal of Ukraine’s commander-in-chief, Oleksandr Syrskyi, after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s removal of a popular defense minister sparked outrage and demands for a more modern approach to warfare.

Several thousand people gathered outside the presidential office for a second day after Mykhailo Fedorov, a 35-year-old tech wizard who has been partly credited with Ukraine’s recent successes in the war with Russia, was not reappointed in a surprise government reshuffle.

A 27-year-old protester named Andriy, a combat medic who lost his lower limb, came with a cardboard sign saying: “Can not stand. Will not stay silent.”

“Syrskyi had conflicts not only with the defense minister, but also with brigade and corps commanders. If he stays, we will simply be ineffective,” said Andriy, whose brother died on the battlefield.

“We could simply lose this war, we could lose,” he added.

Zelenskyy provided little explanation for the reshuffle and said he had to step in since the rift between Syrskyi and Fedorov was so deep they won’t sit at one table.

On Friday, he tapped Ukraine’s former top cop, Ihor Klymenko, to lead the national security and defense council, replacing current Chairman Rustem Umerov.

Klymenko, who had initially been among the names as a likely Fedorov replacement, would be tasked with coordinating “all components of the security and defense sector,” including defence production, president added.

It was unclear whether Umerov, also Ukraine’s top negotiator in U.S.-backed peace talks with Russia, would be offered a new post.

A top security operative overseeing Ukraine’s long-range strikes against Russia, Yevhenii Khmara, was appointed as acting defense minister as Zelenskyy moved to calm down public outrage late on Thursday.

AT WHAT COST?





Protesters rallied for a second day outside Zelenskyy’s office, chanting “Syrskyi away” and “Bring Fedorov back.” Many called to listen to the voices of those currently fighting.

Fedorov’s conflict with Syrskyi came into the open on Thursday after the former defense minister accused the 60-year-old general of sabotaging his work.

Syrskyi, 60, played a key role in Kyiv’s defense in the early days of the war and has been in his top post since early 2024. But he has faced harsh criticism for a rigid command style which some service members have said results in high troop losses and also for unwillingness to modernize combat.

Another protester named Nina, whose husband is serving, came to the demonstration for a second day, with a one-year-old Oleksandr-Carlos. Her first demand ⁠is Syrskyi’s dismissal.

“The problem isn’t so much that Fedorov resigned as it is that Syrskyi remains in office,” she said.

The system under the commander in chief is more about showcasing results than prioritising people’s lives, she said.

“Sure, he deserves some credit, I don’t deny that but at what cost? That’s the question. Syrskyi is, after all, the old system,” she ⁠said.

The protests resembled popular rallies last year at the same location over Zelenskyy’s attempts to roll back the powers of Ukraine’s anti-corruption agencies. He ultimately backtracked on those measures.

MODERN ARMY





On Friday, Zelenskyy held online consultations with military commanders. He also met Brigadier General Andriy Biletsky, who commands Ukraine’s ⁠Third Army Corps, to discuss the battlefield situation and defence plans.

In an attempt to show people that Ukraine would not backtrack from reforms introduced by Fedorov, he appointed Serhii Beskrestnov, a former advisor to defence ministry, presidential advisor on defence technology.

Kyiv’s latest political crisis erupted as Ukrainian forces have begun clawing back the initiative from Russia on the battlefield ⁠through long-range strikes on industry and logistics.

Ukraine still faces deep problems in troop recruitment as Russian forces grind forward, as well as in securing enough air defences to repel deadly missile attacks on its cities.

Many Ukrainians believe that victory could only be achieved with technological advances and an army system that drops the worst practices from the Soviet Union times – a task, they say, impossible to complete under Syrskyi.

Protester Leonid, a 63-year-old veteran, called himself a product of the Soviet army system, and agreed:

“They are destroying our army. Maybe at some point he was necessary, but that is it”.