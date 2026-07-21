On the Air
Wednesday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB
10:30 a.m.: Pitt. at N.Y. Yankees or San Fran. at Kansas City MLB
12:40 p.m.: Cincinnati at Seattle SEAM
1:30 p.m.: St. Louis at L.A. Angels or San Fran. at Kansas City MLB
5 p.m.: Detroit at Chi. Cubs ESPN
Basketball, WNBA
5 p.m.: Connecticut at Indiana USA
7 p.m.: Dallas at Portland USA / CNBC
Cycling
4:20 a.m.: Tour de France (Stage 17) Peacock
Soccer, men
5:15 p.m.: MLS: Atlanta at Charlotte FS1
5:30 p.m.: MLS: Seattle at Austin AppleTV
6 p.m.: USL1: Charlotte at Spokane SWX / ESPN+
7:30 p.m.: MLS: Salt Lake at Los Angeles FC FS1
Softball, Little League
9 a.m.: Central Region championship ESPN
10:45 a.m.: Southwest Region championship ESPN
12:30 p.m.: New England region ESPN
2:15 p.m.: Northwest region ESPN
4 p.m.: Mid-Atlantic region ESPN2
5:45 p.m.: West region ESPN2
Wednesday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
12:40 p.m.: Cincinnati at Seattle 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Baseball, NWL
6:35 p.m.: Tri-City at Spokane 103.5-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3:30 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change