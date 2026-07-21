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Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
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Wednesday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, MLB

10:30 a.m.: Pitt. at N.Y. Yankees or San Fran. at Kansas City MLB

12:40 p.m.: Cincinnati at Seattle SEAM

1:30 p.m.: St. Louis at L.A. Angels or San Fran. at Kansas City MLB

5 p.m.: Detroit at Chi. Cubs ESPN

Basketball, WNBA

5 p.m.: Connecticut at Indiana USA

7 p.m.: Dallas at Portland USA / CNBC

Cycling

4:20 a.m.: Tour de France (Stage 17) Peacock

Soccer, men

5:15 p.m.: MLS: Atlanta at Charlotte FS1

5:30 p.m.: MLS: Seattle at Austin AppleTV

6 p.m.: USL1: Charlotte at Spokane SWX / ESPN+

7:30 p.m.: MLS: Salt Lake at Los Angeles FC FS1

Softball, Little League

9 a.m.: Central Region championship ESPN

10:45 a.m.: Southwest Region championship ESPN

12:30 p.m.: New England region ESPN

2:15 p.m.: Northwest region ESPN

4 p.m.: Mid-Atlantic region ESPN2

5:45 p.m.: West region ESPN2

Wednesday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

12:40 p.m.: Cincinnati at Seattle 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Baseball, NWL

6:35 p.m.: Tri-City at Spokane 103.5-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3:30 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change