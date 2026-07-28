Horoscopes 7/28

By Georgia Nicols King Features Syndicate

Happy Birthday for Tuesday, July 28, 2026: You’re competitive and driven. You’re charming, multitalented and full of intellectual energy. This is the final year of a nine-year cycle. Let go of the people, places and things from the past that have held you back. Do some internal and external housecleaning. Focus on being compassionate and loving.

ARIES (March 21-April 19)  Channel your energies into creative activities. Today favors the arts, fun socializing and playful times with kids. Tonight: You’re high-viz.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)  Steer clear of controversial topics and instead focus on home and family. Relax at home among familiar surroundings if you can do so. Tonight: Explore!

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)  Get some physical energy today so you can blow off any pent-up steam that might be building up within you. Pay attention to everything you say and do today to avoid accidents. Relax and entertain at home. Tonight: Check your finances.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)  You have a strong need to share your ideas today, and this could relate to something financial. Right now you are focused on earnings, cash flow and personal wealth. (Because you can get richer this year!) Tonight: Relax with others.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)  Enjoy physical, competitive sports and activities with friends and groups today. Be careful, because you might want to shop for beautiful things as well – clothing, art objects and jewelry – which is a poor idea. Tonight: Work.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)  This might be an excellent time for you to shop for wardrobe goodies, but not today. Nevertheless, your ambition is strong. You’re going to go after what you want! A discussion with someone younger could be beneficial. Tonight: Socialize with others.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)  This is a popular time for you, and today is a wonderful day to schmooze with others. However, it’s a great day to relax and enjoy the company of friends. Tonight: Relax.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)  It’s important to know you make an excellent impression on others at this time, which is why this is a good week to go after what you want in terms of personal appearances, interviews and asking authority figures for permission or approval. However, today is not the day. Tonight: Brainstorm creative ideas.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)  Avoid financial decisions today, and definitely avoid shopping for anything other than food and gas. However, relations with authority figures are excellent. On the other hand, be patient with partners, spouses and close friends. Tonight: Check your money.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)  This is a tricky day because the Moon is in your sign, which gives you a slight advantage. You have the energy to work, but be careful: Agree to nothing important. Don’t volunteer for anything. Restrict spending to food and gas. Tonight: Relax.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)  Today you want to play, but you might feel tension building up within you because tomorrow the Full Moon will be in your sign. This tension will likely arise between you and spouses, partners and close friends. Explore the arts and creative activities. Tonight: Privacy.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)  This is the perfect day to hang out with friends and take things easy. If you choose to work hard, stick with a situation that requires few decisions. Restrict spending to food and gas. Tonight: Friendly discussions.

 Dynamic;

 Positive;

 Average;

 So-so;  Difficult