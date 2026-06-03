Lakeside High School (Nine Mile Falls): Despite challenges, Masame Osborn persisted

By Cindy Hval For The Spokesman-Review

Overcoming difficulties with grace and quiet resilience makes Masame Osborn stand out in the Lakeside High School class of 2026.

She, her twin brother, and her older brother were adopted from an Ethiopian orphanage after their biological parents died of tuberculosis.

“Throughout high school, Masame has faced significant personal challenges,” said counselor Lisa Perdue. “Her story reflects perseverance and strength of character.”

Her first challenge was finding a school that fit.

She started at Mead High School as a freshman.

“It was a horrendous fit – I felt excluded. There was racism, and the hazing event was disgusting and heart-wrenching,” Osborn said, referring to sexual assaults of several Black football players in 2022 and 2023.

She attended a small private school during her sophomore year, before landing at Lakeside in 11th grade, where her dad is the principal.

Osborn quickly plugged into the community and enjoyed playing soccer.

“Attending a smaller school allowed her to make some great connections and get involved with things like LaunchNW, where she served as a youth advocate,” Perdue said. “She’s just amazing.”

Unfortunately, her older brother’s mental health issues were spiraling.

“It got bad – I felt like I didn’t know him,” Osborn said.

On New Year’s Eve, 2024, she and her family enjoyed their traditional bowling outing.

“My brother was home, and my dad got a call from a neighbor saying our house was on fire,” she said. “My brother had set it on fire.”

It took months for the home to be repaired, and the family stayed in a rental.

“It was stressful,” she said. “I had no clothes – no school stuff. It was really hard.”

Yet she forged ahead.

“I never felt like I was the strongest in my school subjects. I just tried to maintain my grades and have a positive attitude.”

Perdue said school staff were impressed by her resilience.

“Despite these obstacles, Masame remained committed to her education, pushed herself academically, and stayed actively involved in her school and community.”

In addition, she got a head start on her career.

“She attends NEWTech and plans to attend WSU,” said Perdue.

Medicine captivated her interest early.

“I’m in the medical assistant program at NEWTech and will receive my MA certificate,” Osborn said. “I’ve known since I was a freshman that I wanted to be a nurse. I want to help people and be there for them. I’m looking forward to seeing where life takes me.”

Perdue has no doubt she’ll make an excellent health care provider.

“Masame is so caring,” she said. “She’s grounded, mature and really determined to have a great future. I can’t wait to see what she does.”

During the turmoil of her high school years, she found that open communication with her parents helped her process events, and her innate steadiness enabled her to persevere.

“I’m a quiet person – I don’t react fast,” Osborn said. “I just kept moving forward.”