‘I’m here because everyone needs a hug’: Coeur d’Alene celebrates 10th annual Pride in the Park

By Nina Culver For The Spokesman-Review

Meagan Heyden arrived at the Coeur d’Alene Pride in the Park event Saturday holding a homemade sign that said “Free Mom Hugs.” Strangers eagerly approached her, arms outstretched, ready for a warm hug.

“I’m here because everybody needs a hug,” Heyden said.

While Heyden has attended many Pride events over the years, this is the first year she came with a sign to Coeur d’Alene’s City Park offering hugs.

“I know a lot of people struggle with their parents not accepting them,” she said. “I’m a mom. I feel like I give good hugs.”

She was enjoying the festive atmosphere of the event, where calls of “Happy Pride!” rang out frequently.

“I love it,” she said. “I love how happy and positive and upbeat everything is.”

Heyden hoped that a lot of people would take her up on her offer of a hug.

“My arms are going to get tired, but my heart will be full,” she said.

Saturday marked the 10th annual Pride in the Park event hosted by the North Idaho Pride Alliance.

The day was full of vendors, live music and crafts for kids. Quite a few dogs were in attendance, many of them wearing some sort of rainbow-colored garb.

Various community and non-profit organizations had booths at the event, including those who work with those in the LGBTQIA+ community.

Several churches had booths announcing their doors were open to the queer community.

Nancy Harper roamed the rows of booths wearing a shirt that said “Humankind” in various skin color hues while on a break from the Library Alliance of North Idaho booth.

The grassroots organization was formed in response to efforts to restrict access to certain books at local public libraries.

The State of Idaho passed a law in 2024 that requires libraries to remove or restrict access to books that are deemed “harmful” to minors.

“We advocate against censorship,” Harper said. “They talk about removing books that have sexual content, but they’re going too far beyond that. They’re moving things that have to do with LGBTQ, that have to do with suicide.”

Members of the Alliance are determined to keep their work moving forward.

“This booth shows our support for the LGBTQ community, the transgender community,” she said. “We’re going to keep up the fight.”

Those in attendance seemed to enjoy having dogs at the event, often requesting to give them friendly pets or head scratches.

Amanda Addams, co-owner of Sweet Potato Bakery, was particularly happy to see all the dogs because all her delectable looking treats are made for dogs and cats.

She went as far as whipping up some special treats in honor of Pride Month, including a Lick the Rainbow cookie made out of applesauce oat dough and Yas Queen cookies made out of pumpkin, peanut butter and chickpeas.

“I was a pastry chef for 20 years,” she said. “I decided I didn’t want to bake for people anymore.”

Addams had always baked treats for her own dogs, one a Pomeranian named Potato, and worked with her vet to come up with some new recipes when she decided to open her business.

All her treats are “lab” tested, with the lab being a chocolate lab, named Wally, owned by her brother-in-law.

Sweet Potato Bakery is based in Spokane, where Addams lives with her wife.

Addams said this year was her third at Pride in the Park and she was happy to be back.

“What makes Pride really special is it’s a celebration of love,” she said.

Addams plans to bring her various dog and cat treats to the Spokane Pride Parade and Festival scheduled for Riverfront Park in Spokane on Friday and Saturday.