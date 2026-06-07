On the air
Monday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB
3:35 p.m.: Seattle at Baltimore SEAM
3:40 p.m.: N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland FS1
6:45 p.m.: Washington at San Francisco MLB Network
Baseball, NCAA Super-Regionals
9 a.m.: St. John’s at Alabama ESPN2
Noon: Kansas at Oklahoma ESPN2
Additional coverage on ESPN2, if necessary
Basketball, NBA Finals
5:30 p.m.: San Antonio at New York ABC
Basketball, WNBA
7 p.m.: Seattle at Las Vegas USA
Monday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
3:35 p.m.: Seattle at Baltimore 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change