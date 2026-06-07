The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review
Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
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On the air

Monday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, MLB

3:35 p.m.: Seattle at Baltimore SEAM

3:40 p.m.: N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland FS1

6:45 p.m.: Washington at San Francisco MLB Network

Baseball, NCAA Super-Regionals

9 a.m.: St. John’s at Alabama ESPN2

Noon: Kansas at Oklahoma ESPN2

Additional coverage on ESPN2, if necessary

Basketball, NBA Finals

5:30 p.m.: San Antonio at New York ABC

Basketball, WNBA

7 p.m.: Seattle at Las Vegas USA

Monday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

3:35 p.m.: Seattle at Baltimore 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change