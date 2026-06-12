USMNT’s electric performance gives World Cup exactly what it needed | Commentary

By Nancy Armour USA Today

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Now this is how you throw a party.

The U.S. men’s national team opened the World Cup with a rollicking performance that will electrify fans across the country and erase a little bit of the stench that’s surrounded the tournament. Folarin Balogun was brilliant, Christian Pulisic was as exceptional as advertised and the USMNT’s 4-1 win showed that maybe, just maybe, they can do something special in this tournament.

It doesn’t excuse the ugliness and greed that’s marked the lead-up to this World Cup, only the second men’s tournament on home soil. But it makes it a whole lot easier for U.S. fans to get enthused about the next five weeks – and get behind the USMNT.

Balogun had a brace in the first half, the first U.S. man to score two goals in a World Cup game in almost 100 years, and the Americans played with an assertiveness and creativity rarely seen from the USMNT. That’s not a knock. It’s just that grind-it-out is usually more of the USMNT’s style.

Not on this night.

The Americans came out flying, with Pulisic setting the tone. In the seventh minute, he split two Paraguayan defenders before deftly crossing to Weston McKennie in front of the goal. McKennie’s shot deflected in off Damian Bobadilla.

That it was an own goal didn’t matter. For soccer to have another explosion in growth from this tournament, the people who don’t know Lionel Messi from the mess in their kitchen need to be entertained. That means goals and “did you see that?” plays.

The USMNT gave them both. With the exception of a Paraguay goal in the 73rd minute that was probably a loss of focus more than anything, the Americans dominated this game. They easily could have scored another six or seven goals.

And the ones Balogun did score were things of beauty.

Balogun, who chose to play for the USMNT over England, had a goal in the 28th minute waved off because Pulisic was offside. No matter. Three minutes later, Antonee Robinson made a nice run up the sideline before dishing to Pulisic, who found Balogun in front of the goal. Balogun didn’t hesitate, sending the ball rocketing into the net off his instep for a 2-0 lead.

His second goal was even more impressive. He briefly lost the ball on a challenge by a Paraguayan defender, only to get control of it again and bury it in the upper corner of the net.

If that doesn’t excite you, and if that doesn’t make you want to see more of this group, then you’re just never going to get it.

The USMNT probably won’t win the World Cup. But they rescued the tournament, and that’s a victory in itself.