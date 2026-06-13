Snake River Fire at 686 acres, 0% contained

Eric Barker Lewiston Tribune

The Snake River Fire burning in Whitman County west of Clarkston has grown to 686 acres as of late Saturday morning.

One helicopter is working the fire, another is expected this morning and crews from Washington state will arrive later today.

“Things are going well,” said Nick Bell, chief of Whitman County District 14. “I’m optimistic we are going to have the bulk of the spread knocked down today. Not much for containment but hopefully we can keep it from spreading. That is the goal for today, and when the state crews get here we can start getting some line put on it.”

The fire started late afternoon Friday on the north side of the Snake River roughly across from Chief Timothy Park and wraps around to Moses on the other side of a point where the course of the Snake shifts from mostly westerly to northwesterly. There are some homes and other structures there that are threatened by their proximity to the flames, but Bell said it would take a shift in winds to put them in significant danger.

“The fire is not real close. If we get a weather event, they would be right in the track of it.”

While temperatures are expected to reach the mid-80s this afternoon, Bell said the weather forecast is largely favorable.

Whitman County fire district 12 and 4, the city of Pullman and Asotin County Fire District No. 1 are providing assistance. A state team will take over management of the suppression efforts as soon as this evening.