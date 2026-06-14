Twin Sisters fire in Walla Walla County grows to over 3,600 acres

State assistance was called out Sunday morning to Walla Walla County to help fight a blaze near U.S. Highway 730 that grew to more than 3,600 acres by late afternoon, according to an update from the National Interagency Fire Center.

A post on the Walla Walla North County Fire District Facebook page states crews responded to the Twin Sisters fire at 9:20 p.m. Saturday near Wallula, Washington. It had grown to an estimated 300 acres, according to a Washington State Patrol news release from early Sunday morning, and was threatening nearby residential areas and “critical infrastructure.” According to the National Interagency Fire Center, the fire had grown to 3,638 acres by late Sunday afternoon.

Level 1, or “be ready,” and Level 3, or “go now,” evacuation alerts were issued for the area, according to the release.

At 12:45 a.m. Sunday, Walla Walla County Fire District 6 Chief Rusty Waite requested state aid.

According to the release, the State Emergency Operations Center at Camp Murray was partially activated to help coordinate state assistance with personnel from the state Fire Marshal’s Office. The Fire Protection Bureau ordered two wildland strike teams to aid with fire containment.

The cause is under investigation.