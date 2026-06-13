What’s in and out with paint

An off-white paint is used on the walls, instead of stark white. (Handout/TNS) (HOBBS/TNS)

By Cathy Hobbs Tribune News Service

When it comes to wall colors, some paint colors are in and some are simply out.

Designer choices for wall colors nowadays reflect a desire toward relaxed and modern living as opposed to “stuffy” and formal.

What’s in

While moody colors may not be your favorite, charcoal gray and even black remain on trend. Considered modern and sleek, these colors work especially well when contrasted with wood finishes such as teak, birch, walnut and ash.

Use these deep colors throughout a space and then contrast with a white trim. If white feels too stark, consider painting trims and casings black to convey a modern, European vibe. Painting architectural elements such as banisters, railings, trims and casings black as opposed to white also works well.

What’s out

There are a number of colors that many homeowners should avoid.

Stark white: White comes in various shades and undertones. Stark white such as the color of a pure white sheet or bright snow is often too sterile and sanitized for most homes. Instead opt for a classic white color with a slight hint of warmth.

Butter cream: Yellow and yellow-based tones are often hard to pair with other colors. These colors can also make a room feel dated. Instead of using a butter cream, select a version of taupe that is more natural and neutral to more mimic the color shade of linen, burlap or wheat.

Cranberry or red: There was a time when dark shades of red was popular especially in formal areas such as dining spaces and even entries. However, these colors are often considered to be overly personalized, dated and are difficult to paint over, often requiring multiple coats of primer and even repeated paint application.

Wall finish. How to decide?

There is often confusion when it comes to paint finishes. Choose the right finish and walls look smooth and silky. While the wrong finish can make walls look chalky or uneven. When looking to select the ideal wall finish. Here are some general tips:

Matte or satin finish: A matte or satin finish works well on new walls, while in older homes eggshell is often better as it is more forgiving when it comes to imperfections. In general, a matte or flat finish will create a smooth look on walls.

Eggshell finish: Looking for a specific finish to use in different areas of the home? In general eggshell should be used in high-traffic areas in which the need is for a paint to be wipeable, such as in a kitchen or bathroom.

Semigloss or high-gloss: A semigloss or high-gloss finish should be used on your architectural elements such as baseboards, trims, casings, banisters and railings.