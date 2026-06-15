On the Air
Tuesday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, College World Series
11 a.m.: West Virginia vs. Troy ESPN
5 p.m.: Georgia vs. Texas ESPN
Baseball, MLB
6:30 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Athletics MLBN
6:40 p.m.: Baltimore at Seattle SEAM
Basketball, WNBA
4 p.m.: Toronto at Indiana USA
Soccer, men, FIFA World Cup
Noon: France vs. Senegal Fox 28
3 p.m.: Iraq vs. Norway Fox 28
6 p.m.: Argentina vs. Algeria Fox 28
9 p.m.: Austria vs. Jordan FS1
Tuesday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
6:40 p.m.: Baltimore at Seattle 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Baseball, NWL
6:35 p.m.: Vancouver at Spokane 103.5-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change