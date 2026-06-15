The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review
Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
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On the Air

Tuesday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, College World Series

11 a.m.: West Virginia vs. Troy ESPN

5 p.m.: Georgia vs. Texas ESPN

Baseball, MLB

6:30 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Athletics MLBN

6:40 p.m.: Baltimore at Seattle SEAM

Basketball, WNBA

4 p.m.: Toronto at Indiana USA

Soccer, men, FIFA World Cup

Noon: France vs. Senegal Fox 28

3 p.m.: Iraq vs. Norway Fox 28

6 p.m.: Argentina vs. Algeria Fox 28

9 p.m.: Austria vs. Jordan FS1

Tuesday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

6:40 p.m.: Baltimore at Seattle 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Baseball, NWL

6:35 p.m.: Vancouver at Spokane 103.5-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change