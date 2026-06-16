Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Andrew T. Prenger and Samantha N. Kopp, both of Spokane.

Isaac A. Johnson, of Spokane Valley, and Charis A. Ginn, of Spokane.

Nicholas A. O’Dell and Molly K. Maas, both of Spokane Valley.

Kendall A. Weller and Tressanna A. M. Adams, both of Cheney.

Travis F. Hill and Kristina K. Howard, both of Spokane.

Michael K. Ervin and Samantha A. Gomez, both of Waco, Texas.

Brad D. Welker and Olivia P. Wilmerding, both of Nine Mile Falls.

Brady J. Crump and Nicole C. Moon, both of Coeur d’Alene.

Lonny G. Wardle and Angela F. Lensing, both of Spokane Valley.

Casey R. Walker, of Meridian, Idaho, and Grace M. Howell, of Eagle, Idaho.

Ryan J. Blake and Caelen F. Lasley, both of Spokane.

Robert D. Evans and Alex C. Halfhide, both of Spokane.

Devon M. Johnson and Maegan C. Mason, both of Spokane.

Steven E. Fierro and Bianca M. Wemhoff, both of Post Falls.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Andy W. Louie v. Devynn Delay, restitution of premises.

Mirabolante Apartments LLC v. Alexandria Black, et al., restitution of premises.

Anchor Cove Park LLC v. Brent Chapman, et al., restitution of premises.

Daryl Rogers v. Washington Department of Corrections, et al., civil rights complaint.

Daryl Rogers and Sergio Reyes-Brooks v. Washington department of corrections, et al., civil rights complaint.

De Well Container Shipping Inc. v. Wallaroo’s Furniture and Mattresses LLC, complaint for breach of contract.

Joey L. Burton v. Margaret Montgomery, Kenneth Montgomery, Mary Bishop and Calvin Bishop, complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Isakson, Sarah S. and Isakson, Edward L.

Johanson, Ingamar H. and Chenoa A.

Castro De Reyes, Nereida E. and Cummings, Gary

Foster, Cory J. and Macurdy-Foster, Amanda M.

Fenske, Megan E. and Nashleanas, Marcus A.

Figueroa, Sharon L. and Benjamin

Sparks, Ravyn P. and Chanze D.

Goldmeer, Nicole R. and Devon A.

Graves, Bryan and Deana G.

Knack, Barbara A. and Robert D.

Ward, Karyn and James

Miller, Tony A. and Varinda

Hempel, Kodey L. and Glubrecht, Mackynzie A.

Montgomery, Adryanna L. and Zakary T.

Legal separations granted

Draper, Kristie A. and Laragione, Justin J.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Richard M. Fields, 36; 32 days in jail, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft and criminal mischief.

Meadow W. Raine-Jones, also known as Nicole L. Smith, 38; 34 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree domestic arson.

Judge Marla L. Polin

Erik H. Erikson, 84; 27 months in prison, after pleading guilty to second-degree sexually motivated assault.

Judge Charnelle M. Bjelkengren

Briton T. Moore, 40; 43 days in jail with credit given for 43 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to domestic residential burglary and harassment.

Bernadette M. Mitchell, 45; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance.

Del D. Marquette, 58; $1,297.26 restitution, six months in jail, after pleading guilty to two counts of money laundering.

Michael R. J. Harvey, also known as Michael R. Harvey and Michael J. Harvey, 47; one months in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault.

Michael B. Flinn, 48; $3,200 restitution, one month in jail, after pleading guilty to two counts of third-degree retail theft with special circumstances.

Shawn A. Cottrell, 52; 12 months in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to failure to register as a sex offender.

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Shaun W. Bower, 40; 53 days in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree possession of stolen property.

Kaleb A. Allen, 24; one day in jail, after pleading guilty to residential burglary.

Javon D. Bjaaland, 25; 90 days in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to residential burglary, third-degree assault and second-degree malicious mischief.

Trenton A. Keith, 24; nine months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft.

Christopher G. Noakes, 56; $23,581.64 restitution, 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree theft and first-degree trafficking stolen property.

Shelby M. Lamphier, 41; three months in jail, after being found guilty of second-degree burglary and third-degree theft.

Steven G. Rael, 26; nine days in jail with credit given for nine days served, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special circumstances.

Ronnie J. Flett, 28; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Ariel L. Cristler, 23; 15 days in jail with credit given for 15 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault and fourth-degree assault.

Judge Annette S. Plese

Omar Rosales, 25; nine months in jail with credit given for 13 days served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of two counts of fourth-degree domestic assault, unlawful domestic imprisonment and harassment.

Federal court

Bankruptcy petitions

Heather R. Davis, Spokane; debts of $141,073.

Shawn R. Hardy, Spokane; debts of $35,377.

Shawn Hogan, Spokane; debts of $37,502.

Monica N. Gates, Spokane; debts of $53,451.

Mischelle M. Olson, Spokane; debts of $85,063.

James D. McDonnell, Spokane; debts of $27,548.

Taylor K. Craft, Colville; debts of $298,465.

Wage-earner petitions

Ashley Lohstreter, Spokane; debts of $68,153.

Melynda S. Hartwell, Spokane; debts of $101,736.

Jennifer E. Olson and Nicholas A. Wilson, Spokane; debts of $151,663.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Amanda R. Futch, 41; 60 days in jail, third-degree theft.

Lisa M. Gonzalez, 54; seven days in jail, second-degree criminal trespassing and indecent exposure.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Chautawna M. Hill, 34; 65 days in jail, unauthorized camping on public property.

Krystal A. Laumei, 40; 25 days in jail, obstructing access to public property.

Robert W. Maine, 36; 18 days in jail, third-degree theft and unauthorized camping on public property.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Edward F. Ramey, 20; 56 days in jail, obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

Billy J. Rosenkilde, 47; 16 days in jail, obstructing access to public property.

Adriana L. Sanchez, 40; nine days in jail, third-degree theft.

Brianna M. Schrader, 29; 11 days in jail, making a false statement to public servant.

Steven L. Tharalson, 46; 10 days in jail, second-degree criminal trespassing.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Chelsey D. Kelsey, 30; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, possession of a controlled substance.

Richard A. Kenny, 35; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, use of a controlled substance in public.

Ruben A. Montoya, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Nolan R. Laplante, 35; 10 days in jail with credit given for 10 days served, third-degree theft.

Mallory R. Murphy, 39; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, first-degree criminal trespassing.

Justin J. Jokinen, 34; 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Kaylee M. McAdams, 54; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

William J. McPherson, 45; 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Michael L. R. Miller, 52; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, possession of a controlled substance.

Cole H. Emery-Murphy, 23; $990.50 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Judge Jenny J. Zappone

Arlana M. Lefor, 36; $500 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving and reckless endangerment.