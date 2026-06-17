The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review
Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
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On the Air

Thursday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, MLB

10:30 a.m.: Toronto at Boston or Cleveland at Milwaukee MLBN

1:10 p.m.: Baltimore at Seattle SEAM

3:30 p.m.: N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia or San Fran. at Atlanta MLBN

Basketball, WNBA

4:30 p.m.: Atlanta at Indiana Prime Video

Golf

3:30 a.m.: U.S. Open (first round) USA

Noon: Meijer LPGA Classic Golf

2 p.m.: U.S. Open continued (first round) Peacock

Soccer, men, FIFA World Cup

9 a.m.: Czechia vs. South Africa Fox 28

Noon: Switzerland vs. Bosnia-Herzegovina Fox 28

3 p.m.: Canada vs. Qatar FS1

6 p.m.: Mexico vs. South Korea Fox 28

Thursday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

1:10 p.m.: Baltimore at Seattle 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Baseball, NWL

6:35 p.m.: Vancouver at Spokane 103.5-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change