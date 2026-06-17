On the Air
Thursday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB
10:30 a.m.: Toronto at Boston or Cleveland at Milwaukee MLBN
1:10 p.m.: Baltimore at Seattle SEAM
3:30 p.m.: N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia or San Fran. at Atlanta MLBN
Basketball, WNBA
4:30 p.m.: Atlanta at Indiana Prime Video
Golf
3:30 a.m.: U.S. Open (first round) USA
Noon: Meijer LPGA Classic Golf
2 p.m.: U.S. Open continued (first round) Peacock
Soccer, men, FIFA World Cup
9 a.m.: Czechia vs. South Africa Fox 28
Noon: Switzerland vs. Bosnia-Herzegovina Fox 28
3 p.m.: Canada vs. Qatar FS1
6 p.m.: Mexico vs. South Korea Fox 28
Thursday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
1:10 p.m.: Baltimore at Seattle 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Baseball, NWL
6:35 p.m.: Vancouver at Spokane 103.5-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change