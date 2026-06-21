Gold Run fire in North Idaho is 75% contained

The Gold Run fire in Shoshone County, Idaho, reached 75% containment.

The fire between Elizabeth Park and Big Creek grew to around 217 acres, a news release from the Idaho Department of Lands said.

Fire containment lines held steady on Saturday despite strong wind gusts as first responders extinguished hot spots and reinforced the fire line, the release said. Crews will continue working on Sunday to complete mop-up and containment efforts.

Crew and equipment resources will decrease as the fire reaches containment, the release said.