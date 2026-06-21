Mariners’ Logan Gilbert shines in first Father’s Day start as dad

Adam Jude Seattle Times

SEATTLE – For Logan Gilbert, this is as good as it gets.

Pitching on his first Father’s Day as a dad, the Mariners’ right-hander walked off the mound to a standing ovation in the seventh inning on a picture-perfect Sunday afternoon before a sold-out crowd of 45,577 at T-Mobile Park.

As he neared the home dugout, Gilbert pointed toward the family section behind home plate, where his wife, Aviles, and 7-month-old son, Henry, were watching.

“I saw him right away in the crowd where they were sitting and just waving at me,” Gilbert said after twirling one of his best games of the season to lead the Mariners to a 3-1 victory over the Red Sox. “He always loves being at the game, so I was glad everything went well. We got the win. That’s all a bonus. Just to be able to start today and pitch in the big leagues with them at the game, it’s a huge blessing.”

Armed with his best fastball of the season, Gilbert held the Red Sox to one run on three hits over 6.1 innings, and then held Henry in his left arm on the podium during his postgame interview.

“It was a ton of fun,” Gilbert said of his first Father’s Day.

Gilbert relied heavily on his four-seam fastball Sunday, and half of his 18 whiffs came with that pitch. In the first inning, the scoreboard flashed “100 mph” — his fastest pitch of the season and one of the fastest of his career.

“I’m sure we’ll hear about that all week,” manager Dan Wilson said.

Gilbert averaged 96.8 mph on the fastball through the game, a notable uptick from his 95.5 season average.

“I think we could call it dad strength,” Gilbert said. “That’s probably what it is.”

Dom Canzone homered, Cole Young drove in the go-ahead run, and Gabe Speier, Eduard Bazardo and Andrés Muñoz combined for throw 2.2 scoreless innings in relief for the Mariners (40-39), who avoided a series sweep with a much-needed victory to close out a 3-3 homestand.

Muñoz worked around a one-out single with back-to-back strikeouts for his 13th save of the season. Muñoz also had an increase in his fastball velocity, averaging 99.9 mph with it (up from his 98.8 average).

On the first day of summer, the temperature in Seattle approached 80 degrees in Seattle on Sunday. The only sour note for the Mariners was when Canzone (right hamstring) had to leave the game in the sixth inning with another injury scare to one of their best hitters.

Canzone said after the game he wasn’t overly concerned.

Still, it has been a challenging run of injuries for the Mariners the past two weeks. Last week, the club didn’t initially consider a similar hamstring concern for Randy Arozarena to be much more than a day-to-day issue, and he wound on the 10-day injured list.

The Mariners will know more about Canzone status after an off day Monday. They begin a six-game road trip Tuesday in Pittsburgh.

“Obviously, we’re grinding and we’ve still got some injuries,” Canzone said. “So we’re just trying to grind out at-bats, and the pitchers are holding it down for us. So we’re trying to put runs on the board any way we can to wait for those guys to get back and play full strength.”

Canzone, a left-handed designated hitter/right fielder, has been getting more playing time against left-handed pitching, and his plate appearances lately has been competitive.

That was certainly true against Boston left-hander Payton Tolle in the second inning, when Canzone hit an opposite-field home run that scrapped off the top of the wall and bounced into Edgar’s Cantina.

It was Canzone’s 12th homer of the season and first against a left-handed pitcher.

“I think with anything in life, the more you do it, the more you feel comfortable with it,” he said. “So just trying to get some consistent at-bats off lefties is huge for the confidence.”

In the bottom of the sixth, Canzone drove in Julio Rodriguez from third base for the Mariners’ third run on a ground out to shortstop. It was on that play that Canzone tweaked his hamstring running through first base.

In the top half of that inning, Canzone made a full-extension diving catching coming in on a line drive, then made an easy throw to second for a an inning-ending double play to help Gilbert escape a small jam.

“We’ve seen it since (Canzone) came up last year and it’s just continuing to grow,” Wilson said. “He’s been an outstanding hitter for us. He’s earned some left-handed at-bats here, and the defense that he’s flashed out in right field has been great. He’s just doing it on all sides of the ball.”