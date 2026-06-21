World’s bee experts gather in Eastern Washington

OTHELLO, Wash. – As bee hobbyists and professionals continue to recover from the largest U.S. colony die-off in history during the winter of 2024, they are also grappling with how to effectively communicate with each other and the wider community.

Addressing this rift was the goal for many of those who attended an international pollinator conference in Pullman and Othello earlier this month, held in the U.S. for the first time in its 18-year history.

“What’s most important is hands-on exposure,” said one of the conference organizers, Washington State University Associate Professor Priya Chakrabarti Basu. “A lot of beekeepers here have no idea what’s happening in New Zealand, Korea, Asia and South America.

“So this was definitely something that we could bring people together and share a whole range of topics to, … bridge those knowledge gaps.”

Presentations throughout the week included global research talks, discussions of bee breeding and rearing experiences in Pullman, and tours of crop farms and the WSU bee facility in Othello.

Jerry Hayes, editor of the American beekeeping magazine “Bee Culture,” said traveling from his home in Ohio for the conference was a chance to address the bigger problems in the apiculture industry – namely, that it is critically undervalued, both in the agricultural world and the public eye.

“Honeybees and pollination, it makes their crop. It’s an overhead – it’s no different from fertilizer or pesticide to work with,” he said.

But all the players are “segregated,” Hayes said, every organization competing for funding, attention and “everything else that everybody else has.” At the conference, he wanted to see if he could find a way to join all the different levels of food production together to increase their strength and value.

A tour of one of Zirkle Fruit Company’s apple orchards in Othello on June 11 was a move toward enabling those conversations.

Zirkle’s entomologist and agriculture consultant Teah Smith led attendees through rows of trees, pointing out apple bunches and insect pests as she explained the logistics of growing fruit. Along one end of the orchard sat a pollinator garden built at Smith’s recommendation.

Zirkle Fruit Company’s Teah Smith talks about one of the pollinator gardens that she has implemented alongside an apple orchard in Othello. The garden consists of native plants to provide supplementary nutrition to pollinators. (Cannon Barnett/The Spokesman-Rev)

Native plants help pollinators by providing habitats and additional nutrients for insects.

As a commercial beekeeper, getting proper nutrition to the bees was one of the key areas Patty Sundberg, owner of the Sunshine Apiary in Montana, wanted to learn about.

Sundberg maintains around 7,000 colonies of bees, moving them to California for almond pollination, then to Washington for apples and finally home to Montana to produce honey. As the one with her boots on the ground, she hoped to help inform future research in the field.

“They can see lots of things in a lab they might need to work on, but there might be zero actual applications for us in the field,” she said. “So, trying to pull those different aspects together.”

Hayes agreed.

“This is a huge deal, to get these researchers, leaders of the industry, beekeepers together, and then be able – hopefully, in the future – to connect even more strongly,” Hayes said. “We have a product – it’s honeybees. We have done a terrible job branding and selling our product.”

Ivana Tlak Gajger, a professor of veterinary medicine at Croatia’s University of Zagreb had a similar goal. She emphasized the need for a shared scientific language between countries and communication between all parts of the hive-to-table chain.

Tlak Gajger was part of the conference’s organization committee and is a leader in the European Union-funded BeSafeBeeHoney research initiative, which aims to preserve bees and honey production in Europe.

In many European countries, beekeepers have long worked with veterinarians for hive disease monitoring and treatment, and Tlak Gajger’s specialty lies in bee health. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration began requiring a veterinary prescription for hive antibiotic treatments in 2017, but bee veterinary specialization has yet to become mainstream.

“It’s nice to know what is really in practice in some parts of the world. And maybe for some parts – especially, for example, the veterinary honeybee medicine – it is important to standardize some of the methods for the diagnostics, for the control, for the medication,” she said. “If we do maybe the same diagnostic method, but we are not doing the same sampling method, that can be a problem.”

Beekeepers, vets, laboratory workers and hive inspectors need to understand one another, she said, but just as important is ensuring that consumers and policy makers grasp the intricacy of the work that goes into creating safe food products.

In the U.S., the Department of Agriculture announced in July 2025 that it would vacate the nation’s hub for bee research and disease diagnostics hub, the Beltsville Bee Lab in Maryland as part of “the consolidation, unification, and optimization of functions within the Department of Agriculture.”

While the memorandum states that the agricultural research center the bee lab calls home will be “vacated over multiple years to avoid disruption of critical USDA research activities,” former Ohio State Entomologist Barb Bloetscher said that such a decision being made during recovery from the largest commercial honeybee die-off in U.S. history proves that the government doesn’t see the value of pollinators. In past relocations for other USDA research agencies, around 75% of experienced employees declined to follow their labs, the Congressional Research Service found in 2020.

“What’s the expression ? ‘It’s like cutting your nose despite your face,’ ” she said. “They’re going to lose so much more by destroying that lab than what they’re gaining from it.”