Ask the doctors: Readers respond

By Eve Glazier, M.D., and Elizabeth Ko, M.D. Andrews McMeel Syndication

Hello, dear readers! Welcome to a bonus letters column. Summer has officially arrived, so we will be answering some warm-weather questions soon. We will touch on how to deal with extreme heat, extreme ticks (yes, ticks – and mosquitoes – are earlier and more abundant than usual) and staying safe in the sun. But now, on to the mail.

• About a year ago, we explored a small clinical trial into a stem-cell based treatment for Type 1 diabetes. One of the participants had become insulin independent. We heard from a reader asking for updates. “Three or four years have passed since that study started,” she wrote. “Any success stories to share? Has the first person stayed insulin-free?” The most recent updates from the researchers indicate that yes, the participant’s body continues to produce insulin. While this is indeed remarkable, it is important to note that the person is also required to take immunosuppressive drugs to keep his body from rejecting the islet cells that are producing insulin. The study has been successful enough that the trial expanded to include 50 participants. Readers continue to ask about this study, so we will be back with a more complete update soon.

• We love when an answer to a question has been helpful, as happened with this reader: “Saw your recent column about psoriasis but found a tip I didn’t know I needed,” she wrote. “It was that when you take iron and calcium, you should take them separately. Neither my doctor nor the pharmacist suggested I take them separately, so thank you for providing that information.” Yes, iron and calcium compete with each other for absorption in the intestines. Taking them together won’t completely negate their efficacy, but it can blunt the absorption of both.

• Another reader had a question on the topic of nutrient absorption. “All of the stuff I see online says that it is important to take certain vitamins with fatty food to improve absorption, like vitamin D3,” he wrote. “The labels on pill bottles tell you a lot of things, but they never specify this. Why not?” It’s correct that some vitamins, such as D, A, E and K, are fat-soluble. That means they are more easily absorbed in the presence of fat. Many brands do recommend that they be taken with a meal, which often includes fat. Because vitamins are regulated as supplements rather than prescription medications, those kinds of detailed instructions are not always required.

• A column about the benefits of compression socks, which some people struggle to put on, brought this short but succinct reply from a reader: “I buy compression socks with a zipper.” For those with poor grip strength, zippered socks can be a helpful solution.

Thank you, as always, for taking the time to write. If you have a comment or a question, reach us at askthedoctors@mednet.ucla.edu.

Send your questions to askthedoctors@mednet.ucla.edu.