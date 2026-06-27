On the air
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
6 a.m.: F1: Austria Grand Prix Apple TV
8 a.m.: Motocross World Championship: MX2 CBS Sports
9 a.m.: Motocross World Championship: MXGP CBS Sports
12:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup: Same Mart 350 TNT
2:30 p.m.: NHRA: Summit Racing Equipment Nationals Fox 28
Baseball, MLB
10:35 a.m.: Cincinnati at Pittsburgh MLB Network
10:40 a.m.: Seattle at Cleveland SEAM
4:20 p.m.: N.Y. Yankees at Boston NBC
Basketball, WNBA
11 a.m.: Minnesota at Dallas CBS
1 p.m.: Las Vegas at Chicago CBS
4 p.m.: New York at Golden State ESPN
Football, CFL
4 p.m.: Ottawa at Montreal CBS Sports
Golf
10 a.m.: Women’s PGA Championship NBC
11 a.m.: PGA: Travelers Championship Golf
1 p.m.: PGA: Travelers Championship NBC
1 p.m.: PGA Champions: Dick’s Open Golf
Horse racing
11 a.m.: America’s Day at the Races FS1
Soccer, World Cup
Noon: South Africa vs. Canada Fox 28
Softball, Athletes Unlimited
10 a.m.: Portland at Texas ESPN
5 p.m.: Oklahoma City at Chicago MLB Network
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
8:30 a.m.: Trident Talk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
10:40 a.m.: Seattle at Cleveland 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Baseball, NWL
1:05 p.m.: Tri-City at Spokane 1510-AM / 103.5-FM
All events subject to change