The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review
Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
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On the air

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

6 a.m.: F1: Austria Grand Prix Apple TV

8 a.m.: Motocross World Championship: MX2 CBS Sports

9 a.m.: Motocross World Championship: MXGP CBS Sports

12:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup: Same Mart 350 TNT

2:30 p.m.: NHRA: Summit Racing Equipment Nationals Fox 28

Baseball, MLB

10:35 a.m.: Cincinnati at Pittsburgh MLB Network

10:40 a.m.: Seattle at Cleveland SEAM

4:20 p.m.: N.Y. Yankees at Boston NBC

Basketball, WNBA

11 a.m.: Minnesota at Dallas CBS

1 p.m.: Las Vegas at Chicago CBS

4 p.m.: New York at Golden State ESPN

Football, CFL

4 p.m.: Ottawa at Montreal CBS Sports

Golf

10 a.m.: Women’s PGA Championship NBC

11 a.m.: PGA: Travelers Championship Golf

1 p.m.: PGA: Travelers Championship NBC

1 p.m.: PGA Champions: Dick’s Open Golf

Horse racing

11 a.m.: America’s Day at the Races FS1

Soccer, World Cup

Noon: South Africa vs. Canada Fox 28

Softball, Athletes Unlimited

10 a.m.: Portland at Texas ESPN

5 p.m.: Oklahoma City at Chicago MLB Network

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

8:30 a.m.: Trident Talk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

10:40 a.m.: Seattle at Cleveland 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Baseball, NWL

1:05 p.m.: Tri-City at Spokane 1510-AM / 103.5-FM

All events subject to change