By Faith Wakefield USA Today

If you end each month wondering where your paycheck went, a common culprit could be draining your account: subscriptions.

From streaming and cloud storage to fitness apps and meal kits, subscription services make everyday life more convenient. But they can also quietly drain your budget when unused memberships, forgotten free trials and automatic renewals go unnoticed.

Many budgeting apps now include subscription-tracking tools that automatically identify recurring charges, helping you see exactly where your money is going. Some apps can even alert you to price increases, flag duplicate subscriptions or assist with canceling services you no longer use.

To help you find the right option, we compared the best budgeting apps for tracking subscriptions based on their features, ease of use and overall value.

Top subscription tracking apps of 2026

Rocket Money: Best for subscription cancellation support.

Quicken Simplifi: Best for integrated subscription tracking.

PocketGuard: Best for lifetime access.

Monarch Money: Best for custom and detailed tracking.

Origin: Best for visualizing recurring payments.

Bobby: Best for dedicated subscription tracking.

Compare the best budgeting apps for subscription tracking

Rocket Money: One of Rocket Money’s central functions is automated subscription tracking and cancellation. It automatically detects recurring charges on your accounts, even if you’re a free user. If you’re a premium subscriber, the Rocket Money concierge tool will help cancel unwanted subscriptions on your behalf.

Rocket Money also has a bill negotiation feature. The platform’s representatives will negotiate recurring charges, including cell phone and internet bills, to see if they can get you a lower rate. If they’re able to lower your bill, they will charge you a percentage of the savings.

That said, Rocket Money isn’t always able to cancel subscriptions or bills on your behalf, so it’s not always completely hands-off.

Quicken Simplifi: Quicken Simplifi detects your recurring costs, categorizing them and automatically incorporating them into your larger spending plan. Quicken Simplifi clearly lays out what your regular financial obligations are, including subscriptions, and tells you what’s safe to spend.

This is helpful for users wondering whether or not those extra subscriptions are putting pressure on their finances. And like other subscription tracking apps, Quicken Simplifi can also notify you of price changes and upcoming charges.

Users should keep in mind that Quicken Simplifi doesn’t have a free version, so Rocket Money and PocketGuard might be a better choice if you’re looking for a no-cost option.

PocketGuard: PocketGuard automatically detects your recurring payments and compiles them on a single dashboard. It scans your account transaction history, notifying you before subscriptions renew and if there’s a price increase.

The app also lets you know how much money you have leftover after your essential bills are paid, making it easy to decide if subscriptions are pushing your budget over the edge each month.

And, if you don’t want your budgeting app to be another subscription, PocketGuard offers a one-time purchase option to get lifetime access. You can also use the app’s monthly subscription or free version – but keep in mind that account connectivity is limited for free users.

Origin: Origin’s calendar view makes it easy to see all your recurring payments. Each date on the calendar shows exactly how much is due on each day, and to which company. You can also click on each company’s logo directly to be redirected to the corresponding cancellation page, making it easier to remove unwanted subscriptions.

Origin also has many other financial tools beyond basic budgeting. This comprehensive platform includes investing, retirement planning and tax filing built into the app. While this might be ideal for more detailed budgeters, it may require more hands-on setup than some users prefer.

Monarch Money: Monarch Money’s customizable tools allow you to organize your budget just how you want. The platform automatically detects your subscriptions, and you can see them within the recurring tab’s calendar and list views. There is also an option to manually add or remove recurring charges.

Monarch gives you extra flexibility when it comes to sorting and managing subscriptions. Your charges are color coded: green for paid like normal, yellow if you paid a different amount than normal and blue for upcoming charges. You can use the default or custom tags to categorize transactions even further. And like other apps, you can also receive payment reminders.

One downside of Monarch Money is, like Origin and Quicken Simplifi, there is no free plan available. Monarch also has the highest monthly subscription cost of the apps on our list.

Bobby: Bobby is a simple app that allows you to manually input subscriptions and set reminders for upcoming charges. The app also gives you basic insights about how much you’re spending each month.

Unlike other apps on our list, Bobby has few features outside of subscription tracking. This makes it a good choice for users who already have a budgeting system and just want to see their recurring charges in one place or receive payment reminders.

Users should keep in mind that Bobby is currently only available on iPhone. It’s free to use, but there is a one-time charge of $2.99 to unlock unlimited tracking.

How we rate budgeting apps

We rate budgeting apps based on nearly two dozen metrics that fall within the categories of connectivity and functionality, key features, security and support, pricing and value, and reviews and availability. Our methodology holistically assesses the functionality and value of each app to users. When specifically determining the best subscription trackers, we looked at features like automatic subscription tracking, upcoming payment reminders and recurring payment visualization tools to decide which platforms were most useful.

How to use

a subscription tracker

Exactly how you use a subscription trackers varies by platform, but most function similarly. Once you download the app and create a profile, you can connect your financial accounts, including your checking account and credit cards.

Once you’ve connected your accounts, the app will scan your past transactions and detect any recurring payments. Keep in mind that most subscription tracking apps require you to have a paid account in order to automatically sync transactions.

From here, you’ll be able to see all your recurring payments and subscriptions in one place, whether it’s a calendar or list view. Some apps automatically tag or categorize these expenses. You can typically add, edit or remove automatically synced payments to make sure your tracker is accurate.

Finally, you can use this information to decide which subscriptions you don’t need or use and unsubscribe. Some apps, like Rocket Money, can cancel subscriptions on your behalf. While others, like Origin, give you the cancellation link for each company.

For subscriptions you are keeping, you can set reminders for upcoming payments to make sure you don’t miss any payments.

Don’t forget to occasionally verify your current subscriptions and make sure your tracker is up to date for the best experience.

Know your cancellation rights

If you decide to cancel a subscription, the process may become easier thanks to the Federal Trade Commission’s “click-to-cancel” rule. The rule is intended to require companies to make it as easy to cancel a subscription as it was to sign up, reducing the need to navigate lengthy cancellation processes.

Even so, not every business is covered, so some subscriptions may still require contacting customer service or following company-specific cancellation procedures.

Subscription management features to look for

If you’re using a subscription tracker, there are several helpful features to look for:

Transaction tagging helps you categorize and organize recurring payments. While tagging works differently across apps, it generally helps you see which categories you spend money in the most and where you can cut back.

Automatic subscription detectors scan your transaction history and find your subscriptions for you. This can be helpful if you have subscriptions across multiple accounts or on irregular payment schedules, as this makes old or forgotten subscriptions more time consuming to find manually.

Payment visualization tools, like calendar or list views, help you see all your subscriptions in one place and when they’re due.

Payment reminders tell you when you have payments coming up, so you’re not surprised when money leaves your account. Reminders can also help you prevent overdraft or late fees.

Are subscription trackers safe?

In general, it’s safe to link your financial accounts to a budgeting app. Most budgeting apps have “read-only” access to your bank and other accounts, as they use third-party aggregators to connect your information. This allows the app to see your transactions, but not actually move or change anything in your account. Budgeting apps also use data encryption and other safety precautions to protect your data.

How to audit your subscriptions manually

While many budgeting apps can automatically identify your subscriptions by scanning your transaction history, you can also audit your subscriptions yourself. You can do this by combing over your transactions across all your accounts, including credit cards and bank statements.

While many subscriptions renew monthly, keep in mind that some renew annually, semiannually or quarterly. To make sure you catch everything, it’s best to check your bank history as far back as a year.