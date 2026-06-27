This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

Publishers Weekly, Tribune News Service

Bestsellers

Publishers Weekly

Fiction

1. “Yesteryear: A Novel,” Caro Claire Burke (Knopf)

2. “Whistler: A Novel,” Ann Patchett (Harper)

3. “The Calamity Club: A Novel,” Kathryn Stockett (Spiegel & Grau)

4. “Our Perfect Storm,” Carley Fortune (Berkley)

5. “Rocket’s Red Glare: A Thriller,” James Patterson and Matt Eversmann (Little, Brown)

6. “Choke Point: A Thriller,” Brad Thor (Atria)

7. “Harvest Season,” Brynne Weaver (Slowburn)

8. “A Parade of Horribles,” Matt Dinniman (Ace)

9. “The Raven at the Ash Door,” K.A. Linde (Red Tower)

10. “This Inevitable Ruin,” Matt Dinniman (Ace)

Nonfiction

1. “Communion: Finding My Way Back to Faith,” JD Vance (Harper)

2. “School Years Scrapbook,” Editors of Thunder Bay Press (Thunder Bay)

3. “The Land and Its People: Essays,” David Sedaris (Little, Brown)

4. “Strangers: A Memoir of Marriage,” Belle Burden (Dial)

5. “Courage Can Save Us: Ten Extraordinary Americans and the Fight for Our Future,” Rye Barcott (Bloomsbury)

6. “Stripped Down: Unfiltered and Unapologetic,” Bunnie Xo (Dey Street)

7. “The Crooked Places Made Straight: Reflections on the Moral Meaning of America,” Raphael G. Warnock (Penguin Press)

8. “The King Is Coming: It’s Time to Prepare for the Return of Christ,” John Bevere (Thomas Nelson)

9. “London Falling: A Mysterious Death in a Gilded City and a Family’s Search for Truth,” Patrick Radden Keefe (Doubleday)

10. “The Freedom-Based Business Method: Reset, Systemize, and Realign Your Business to Live a Life of Harmony,” Natalie Ellis (Hay House Business)