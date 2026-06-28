Plotting a dream World Cup bracket, with USMNT taking on Spain

Philip Buckingham The Athletic

The World Cup is 72 games deep, already more than any previous tournament staged, but it is now that the serious stuff begins.

The round of 32 — knockout football — is upon us and jeopardy rides on every fixture from here.

All of the big hitters have made it, with star names narrating the plotlines that are about to get heavy.

The last 32 teams and the brackets are set so how could the dream tournament play out from here for those seeking the best storylines?

Round of 16

The next six days will see half of the remaining 32 teams sent home, but those left will inevitably deliver occasions that bring nations to a halt.

Like the obvious potential for France to face Germany on July 4. Those two European giants have served up some World Cup classics, none better than the 1982 semi-final that ended with West Germany winning on penalties.

France will be hot favourites to progress past Sweden in the last 32 and will be expected to get the better of Germany, who first have to see off Paraguay.

The most colourful last-16 tie, though, might turn out to be co-hosts Mexico against England. Thomas Tuchel’s side first have to beat DR Congo on Wednesday before facing challenges with heat, altitude and hostility at the Azteca, where Mexico will remain if they can get past Ecuador. Mexico City is home to England’s World Cup ghosts after hosting the quarter-final defeat to Argentina in 1986. Expect that infamous Hand of God goal from Diego Maradona to get no end of air time.

Spain against Portugal would not be for the faint of heart in the last 16, either. The nearest of neighbours served up a wonderful contest in the final of the UEFA Nations League last summer and will be reunited again if the form book goes to plan when Spain face Austria and Portugal come up against Croatia in the coming days. Might that end up being Cristiano Ronaldo’s last World Cup dance?

The USMNT could be facing the biggest fixture in their history against Belgium or Senegal in Seattle if they can first progress beyond Bosnia and Herzegovina, while the same would extend to Canada should they beat South Africa. Morocco or Netherlands would represent an almighty gear change in the last 16.

Quarterfinals

There would be something pretty special about Brazil facing England in Miami on July 11. That would be a repeat of the 2002 World Cup quarter-finals in Fukuroi, where Ronaldinho’s chip over David Seaman helped a star-studded Brazil on their way to an eventual fifth and most recent title. England have never beaten Brazil in a World Cup but might never get a better chance given the strength of the two squads.

A quarterfinal between co-hosts USMNT and Spain, the European champions, would have no end of appeal at the SoFi Stadium. Optimistic, perhaps, given USMNT’s poor record in World Cup knockout football but home advantage ought to count for something.

The top quarter of the draw has scope for another juicy all-European fixture in France against Netherlands, while the bottom quarter has fallen particularly kindly for Argentina.

An almighty upset will be needed to stop them when they face Cape Verde in the last 32 and then Australia or Egypt in the 16. Lionel Messi and co would then be in line to face the kindest quarter-final against perhaps Switzerland or Colombia. The latter would be a repeat of the 2024 Copa America final that went all the way to extra-time before Argentina eventually triumphed.

Semifinals

There will be some who long for this to be a final for the first time, but a semi between Brazil and Argentina would demand attention.

The two South American giants have eight World Cups between them and are synonymous with the trophy. The only time a World Cup has witnessed a Clasico Sudamericano in the knockout stages, remarkably, was Italia ’90 when Claudio Caniggia settled a tight contest in the last 16. We are overdue another meeting.

The top half of the draw could see an equally compelling fixture if Spain and France, Europe’s strongest two teams, are the last ones standing in Dallas. That would see the best two footballers of 2025 (at least by the Ballon d’Or standings) come face to face, with Ousmane Dembele and Lamine Yamal tasked with inspiring their teams to the final.

Final

Take your pick from all those big dogs still in the fight, there is little scope to go wrong when picturing the dream showpiece event on July 19.

But given how it all played out four years ago in Qatar with a contest for the ages, why wouldn’t we want a sequel of Argentina against France?

Holders versus the favourites, Messi against Mbappe (again), both with 100 per cent records in coming this far… What’s not to like? All roads lead to the New York New Jersey Stadium.