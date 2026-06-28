Search for missing Marine lost from USS Anchorage in training off Southern California becomes recovery mission

By Erika I. Ritchie Orange County Register

An effort to locate a Marine missing from the USS Anchorage during integrated training off the Southern California coast has turned to a recovery effort, Navy officials announced late Saturday.

The Marine was aboard the amphibious ship and was part of the training with the 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit based at Camp Pendleton and the Makin Island Ready Group.

Navy officials said the search for the service member began at 1:20 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Navy officials said it had turned to a search and recovery operation involving three ships and 12 aircraft from the Marines, U.S. Coast Guard and the Air Force, and by Saturday had spanned 2,400 square miles.

Navy officials on Saturday said the Marine’s name will not be released for 24 hours, and their “thoughts and prayers are with the family and all who are affected during this difficult time.”